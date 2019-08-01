As Cvr Partners LP (UAN) Market Valuation Rose, Raging Capital Management Increased Position by $10.55 Million; Hydrogenics New (HYGS) Shares Rose While Manatuck Hill Partners Lowered Its Stake by $303,184

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hydrogenics Corp New (HYGS) by 80.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc sold 43,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 87.20% . The hedge fund held 10,400 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82,000, down from 53,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Hydrogenics Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.74 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.93. About 565,338 shares traded or 145.43% up from the average. Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) has risen 122.69% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HYGS News: 14/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Election of Directors; 08/03/2018 – Hydrogenics 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP HYG.TO SAYS CFO BOB MOTZ TO RETIRE; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Chief Financial Officer Bob Motz to Retire, Effective May 11; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CFO; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – OF QTR END BACKLOG OF $140.1 MLN, EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE $55.0 MLN IN FOLLOWING 12 MONTHS AS REV; 26/04/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces First Quarter Conference Call and Annual Meeting on May 11, 2018; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – OF BACKLOG OF $140.1 MLN, EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE $55.0 MLN IN FOLLOWING 12 MONTHS AS REVENUE; 23/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 11/05/2018 – Hydrogenics 1Q Loss/Shr 13c

Raging Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cvr Partners Lp (UAN) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc bought 3.52M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.48% . The hedge fund held 8.87M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.13 million, up from 5.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvr Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $453.70 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $4.005. About 61,196 shares traded. CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) has risen 18.13% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.13% the S&P500. Some Historical UAN News: 28/03/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR UPDATE ON FUNDRAISING; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms CVR Partners ‘B+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Neg; 14/03/2018 CONVIVIALITY CVR FURTHER UPDATE; 29/05/2018 – CVR MEDICAL, CVR GLOBAL REACH STRATEGIC PACT; 26/04/2018 – CVR Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 03/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: TOM J. HARRIS FORMER CFO TIME AT WARNER CABLE AND ASSOCIATED PRESS APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF CVR MEDICAL; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CVR PARTNERS, LP OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B+’; 13/04/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON APRIL 2, CO SENT COMPUTERSHARE, AS RIGHTS AGENT UNDER GLUCAGON CVR AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Prediction of WMH in Migraine Using a BOLD-CVR Map; 29/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CVR MEDICAL AND CVR GLOBAL REACH STRATEGIC AGREEMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.39, from 0.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold HYGS shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.68 million shares or 40.89% less from 2.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Fin Corp has 1,075 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Regions Fin has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De owns 1,316 shares. Winch Advisory Ser Limited Company holds 8 shares. Tower Research Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 309 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 3,964 shares. Heartland Advisors owns 0.49% invested in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) for 830,199 shares. 175 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt. Art Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 12,244 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 30,665 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited invested in 77 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 30,735 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada accumulated 8,555 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 8,000 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Company owns 16,750 shares.

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $210.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 245,300 shares to 467,300 shares, valued at $10.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Audioeye Inc by 85,287 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Dmc Global Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold UAN shares while 7 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 38.67 million shares or 0.68% more from 38.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Financial Bank De owns 1,040 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 1.37% or 2.18 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Greenwich Inv Mngmt has 0.09% invested in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 1.86M shares. Germany-based Deutsche Bancorp Ag has invested 0% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Ing Groep Nv invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Hightower Advisors Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Glendon Capital LP has 2.03% invested in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Lpl Fin Ltd reported 142,388 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hanson Mcclain reported 0% of its portfolio in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Hartford Fincl Management, Connecticut-based fund reported 4,118 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested 0% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Symphony Asset Lc stated it has 0.04% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 15,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement invested in 183,499 shares or 0% of the stock.