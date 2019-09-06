As Cvr Energy (CVI) Valuation Rose, Holder Cubist Systematic Strategies Lifted Its Stake; Boeing Co Com (BA) Stake Held by Alexandria Capital Llc

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Cvr Energy Inc (CVI) by 272.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 48,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.59% . The institutional investor held 66,470 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, up from 17,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Cvr Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $40.26. About 602,049 shares traded or 4.02% up from the average. CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) has risen 35.97% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CVI News: 22/04/2018 – DJ CVR Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVI); 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Large U.S. refiner Marathon seeks biofuel hardship waiver; 02/05/2018 – CVR Energy Names Matt Bley Chief Acctg Officer and Corporate Controller; 09/05/2018 – U.S. senators ask billionaire Icahn for refinery waiver details; 26/04/2018 – CVR Energy 1Q Rev $1.54B; 27/04/2018 – CVI INVESTMENTS INC REPORTS 9.9 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN INPIXON AS OF APRIL 20 – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 75C FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 26/04/2018 – Valero and CVR Energy Biofuel Blending Costs Diverge in 1Q 2018; 29/05/2018 – CVR Energy Raises Quarterly Dividend to 75c Vs. 50c; 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. refining giant Marathon seeks EPA biofuel waiver

Alexandria Capital Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 64.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc bought 3,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,792 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 5,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $360.3. About 3.50 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN BOEING 717S ‘PERFECTLY SUITED’ FOR ISLAND FLIGHTS: CFO; 26/04/2018 – Boeing: Agreement Supports Longevity of Prolific Turboshaft Engine Powering Global Ops; 15/03/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 240 Points and It’s Not Just Boeing — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – Turkish Airlines chooses GE Aviation engines for new planes; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES WAVE OF BOEING 777, AIRBUS A380 RETIREMENTS FOR 2021-23; 04/04/2018 – China Tariffs Would Affect Few Boeing Jets; 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER’S CEO SAYS TALKS WITH BOEING ARE ONGOING; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO HOPEFUL EX-IM BANK WILL RESTART OPERATIONS; 13/04/2018 – Russia could stop exporting titanium to Boeing in retaliation to Trump sanctions; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS 787 PRODUCTION OF 14 A MONTH IS WELL SUPPORTED BY RECENT ORDERS – CONF CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CVI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 90.91 million shares or 0.36% more from 90.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Castleark Management Ltd Liability has 0.1% invested in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI). Citigroup Incorporated owns 89,062 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Com holds 143,265 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) for 13,270 shares. Bancshares Of America De invested in 0% or 279,222 shares. 1.40 million are owned by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership. Ftb Advsr holds 0% or 22 shares. Acadian Asset Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% or 9,475 shares in its portfolio. C M Bidwell And Associate reported 1,115 shares. Shell Asset Management has invested 0.02% in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI). Pnc Financial Services Group invested 0% of its portfolio in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI). Massachusetts-based Congress Asset Management Ma has invested 0.04% in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI). Barclays Public Ltd holds 14,534 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Company The holds 11,330 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 1,986 shares to 2,749 shares, valued at $547,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 38,947 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,534 shares, and cut its stake in Qudian Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Karp Capital reported 1.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ameritas Investment Partners invested in 15,825 shares. Earnest Ltd Company invested in 0.38% or 104,881 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 4.19M shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Clean Yield Gru accumulated 1,365 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund stated it has 10,447 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Penobscot Inv Mgmt stated it has 11,178 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. The France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Sa has invested 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Greenleaf Tru holds 0.03% or 5,440 shares in its portfolio. Overbrook Mngmt invested 1.66% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Garde Capital accumulated 5,087 shares. Winslow Asset holds 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 890 shares. 57,900 are held by Hikari Power. Matarin Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 13,865 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Windsor Mngmt invested in 0.13% or 696 shares.