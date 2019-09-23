As Cvr Energy (CVI) Stock Rose, Convergence Investment Partners Raised Position; Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Maintains Position in Freeport (FCX)

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 385.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al bought 341,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 429,600 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.99M, up from 88,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.39. About 7.96 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT: INDONESIA DIVESTMENT BY RIO WOULD BE `VERY POSITIVE’; 06/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN – LANGHAM RESIGNATION WAS TENDERED IN ACCORDANCE WITH TERMS OF AGREEMENT FOLLOWING A DECREASE IN ICAHN GROUP’S SHARE OWNERSHIP; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT SAYS IT LOOKS FORWARD TO REACHING ACCORD IN INDONESIA; 07/05/2018 – FREEPORT INDONESIA TO REMAIN AS OPERATOR OF GRASBERG AFTER DEAL – CEO OF INALUM; 28/03/2018 – $FCX $17+; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT SAYS PARTIES `MOTIVATED’ TO REACH ACCORD IN INDONESIA; 11/05/2018 – Indonesia decree says mining permit holders need to divest 51 pct by 2019; 06/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan: Langham Was Appointed to Board Under Standstill Pact With Icahn; 18/05/2018 – ENVIRONMENT ISSUES NOT A PROBLEM FOR FREEPORT ANYMORE: MINISTER; 22/05/2018 – RIO IS SAID READY TO ACCEPT $3.5 BILLION DEAL TO EXIT GRASBERG

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Cvr Energy Inc (CVI) by 600.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 30,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.59% . The institutional investor held 35,456 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77 million, up from 5,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Cvr Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $44.46. About 159,625 shares traded. CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) has risen 35.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CVI News: 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-MARATHON PETROLEUM ASKS U.S. ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY FOR BIOFUEL WAIVER; 26/04/2018 – Valero and CVR Energy Biofuel Blending Costs Diverge in 1Q 2018; 29/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 75C FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 29/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY REPORTS INTENTION TO BEGIN EXCHANGE OFFER; 26/04/2018 – CVR ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 39C; 27/04/2018 – CVI INVESTMENTS INC REPORTS 9.9 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN INPIXON AS OF APRIL 20 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – CVR Energy 1Q EPS 76c; 26/04/2018 – CVR Energy 1Q Net $66.2M; 29/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY HLDR ICAHN: WILL HOLD 95% OF CVR REFINING AFTER SWAP; 29/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Trump advisers urge him to leave biofuel reforms to Congress

More notable recent CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CVR Energy Reports Evaluation of Strategic Alternatives, Sale of Cushing Terminal – GlobeNewswire” on May 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CVR Energy to Participate in Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CVR Energy to Release First Quarter 2019 Earnings – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold CVI shares while 49 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 92.61 million shares or 1.87% more from 90.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa holds 1,188 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 36,033 shares stake. Moreover, Advsr Asset has 0.49% invested in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI). Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Company owns 161,230 shares. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 199,111 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) for 14,330 shares. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 62,990 shares. Strs Ohio owns 18,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0.01% stake. Sterling Cap Mngmt reported 0.01% in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% of its portfolio in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI). Numerixs Invest Techs reported 1,100 shares. Georgia-based Voya Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 9,734 shares. Atria Investments Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 2,720 shares in its portfolio.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68 million and $413.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 23,411 shares to 159,004 shares, valued at $4.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 4,266 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,100 shares, and cut its stake in Global Brass & Coppr Hldgs I (NYSE:BRSS).

More notable recent Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Looking At Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Imagine Owning Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) And Trying To Stomach The 71% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Focus On Improving This Fundamental Metric? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Copper Bounces From The Lows: Freeport-McMoRan And Indonesia – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 67 investors sold FCX shares while 183 reduced holdings. only 63 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chevy Chase Holdg reported 0.08% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 37,175 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 0.33% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 4.07 million shares. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.05% or 267,588 shares. Baystate Wealth holds 1,012 shares. 6.71M are held by Charles Schwab Inv. Raymond James And Assocs holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 2.45 million shares. 234,064 were reported by Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Rampart Investment Co Lc reported 35,422 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Mgmt Limited accumulated 0.03% or 443,472 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 493,262 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc owns 0% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 845 shares. Argyle Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.15% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Manufacturers Life Comm The invested in 1.89 million shares. Landscape Lc invested in 0.08% or 82,813 shares.