As Cvr Energy (CVI) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Cushing Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake; As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Shares Rose, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has Decreased by $5.46 Million Its Position

Cushing Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Cvr Energy Inc (CVI) by 61.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp sold 158,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.18% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12M, down from 258,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Cvr Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $51.6. About 481,161 shares traded. CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) has risen 8.41% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CVI News: 02/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY NAMES TRACY JACKSON CFO; 26/04/2018 – CVR Energy 1Q EPS 76c; 29/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC – PURPOSE OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR CVR ENERGY IS TO INCREASE OWNERSHIP OF CVR REFINING; 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. refining giant Marathon seeks EPA biofuel waiver; 09/05/2018 – U.S. senators ask billionaire Icahn for refinery waiver details; 10/05/2018 – DEMOCRATIC SENATORS ASK PRUITT, ICAHN ABOUT REPORTED CVR WAIVER; 29/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Trump advisers urge him to leave biofuel reforms to Congress; 29/05/2018 – CVR Energy Intends to Commence Offering to Exchange for Up to 37.2 Million Units of CVR Refining; 29/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY HLDR ICAHN: WILL HOLD 95% OF CVR REFINING AFTER SWAP; 14/03/2018 SIGNET IN RECEIVABLES BUY PACT WITH CVI SGP ACQUISITION TRUST

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 67.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 62,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,340 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, down from 92,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $79.08. About 2.52 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 26%; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.33 EPS, down 5.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.07 billion for 14.86 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.02% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Management LP holds 2,205 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 3.84M shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Ftb Advisors invested in 0.17% or 23,391 shares. 404,801 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Advsr Limited Limited Liability Co reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Delta Asset Ltd Tn has 0.13% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc reported 0% stake. Bahl Gaynor Incorporated reported 59,701 shares stake. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc reported 6.85 million shares. 230,256 are owned by Whittier Trust. First Manhattan Co has invested 0.92% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 4,607 are owned by Sfmg Limited Liability Corp. Gemmer Asset Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 922 shares. Nuveen Asset holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 48,413 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 1.38 million shares.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 74,756 shares to 125,072 shares, valued at $10.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr by 26,065 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,786 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

