As Cvr Energy (CVI) Market Valuation Rose, Ajo LP Decreased Its Holding by $10.31 Million; Bbr Partners Lifted Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding

Bbr Partners Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 63.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc bought 16,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 42,809 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22M, up from 26,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $213.52. About 1.82 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 16/03/2018 – Goldman tells its clients to buy high growth companies at reasonable valuations; 22/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Plans Apple Pay Credit Card; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – NON-COMPENSATION EXPENSES WERE $2.50 BILLION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, 14% HIGHER; 10/05/2018 – CARR, GOLDMAN’S CO-HEAD OF M&A, SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 28/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAID TO HIRE MORGAN STANLEY’S REKATE FOR GERMANY; 12/04/2018 – Debt Collector Lowell Plans Charm Offensive at Goldman Meetings; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Loses its `Queen of Commodities’ Marking End of an Era; 08/05/2018 – Goldman, Wells Fargo Looking to Credit Cards for Bigger Returns; 29/05/2018 – In Search for Dip Repurchasers, Goldman Points to Apple, Biogen

Ajo Lp decreased its stake in Cvr Energy (CVI) by 97.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp sold 251,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,599 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $313,000, down from 258,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Cvr Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $53.96. About 422,497 shares traded. CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) has risen 8.41% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CVI News: 26/04/2018 – CVR Energy 1Q Net $66.2M; 29/05/2018 – CVR Energy Raises Quarterly Dividend to 75c Vs. 50c; 02/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY NAMES TRACY JACKSON CFO; 29/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC – VALUE OF EXCHANGE OFFER IS $27.63 PER COMMON UNIT; 27/04/2018 – CVI INVESTMENTS INC REPORTS 9.9 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN INPIXON AS OF APRIL 20 – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Large U.S. refiner Marathon seeks biofuel hardship waiver; 29/05/2018 – Ethanol, farm groups sue U.S. EPA over refineries’ biofuels exemptions; 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. refining giant Marathon seeks EPA biofuel waiver; 29/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 75C FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 26/04/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC CVI.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR

