As Cutera (CUTR) Share Price Rose, Archon Capital Management Has Upped Stake; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Valuation Declined, Lincluden Management LTD Trimmed Position by $2.50 Million

Archon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cutera Inc (CUTR) by 20.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc bought 62,689 shares as the company's stock rose 40.44% . The hedge fund held 362,729 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.54M, up from 300,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cutera Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $412.64 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.12. About 48,062 shares traded. Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) has declined 33.87% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.87% the S&P500.

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 30.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 46,275 shares as the company's stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 105,027 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.75 million, down from 151,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $204.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $48.15. About 9.29M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guardian Cap Lp has 0.03% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Consulate holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 7,723 shares. Waddell & Reed Financial reported 566,608 shares. Welch Grp Inc Limited holds 38,743 shares. Burke Herbert National Bank & Trust Trust holds 29,311 shares. Auxier Asset Management invested in 0.47% or 43,466 shares. Putnam Fl Company invested in 0.84% or 191,674 shares. Bb&T Llc reported 1.66 million shares. Moreover, Leavell Investment Mgmt has 0.39% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 67,225 shares. Dana Advsr holds 1.84% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 680,294 shares. The Japan-based Asset Management One has invested 0.71% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Opus Gru Inc Limited Liability Co has invested 0.5% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Woodmont Counsel invested in 35,605 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd reported 0.22% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hayek Kallen Mgmt has 0.71% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 20,433 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.27 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,540 shares to 8,235 shares, valued at $4.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Nova Scotia Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 74,055 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.43M shares, and has risen its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 12 investors sold CUTR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 16.37 million shares or 34.14% more from 12.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Co owns 0.02% invested in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) for 12,851 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Co holds 646,307 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company holds 0.01% or 15,532 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 13,873 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability, a Washington-based fund reported 30,758 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Gp has 0% invested in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). Ameriprise Financial reported 76,025 shares stake. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 10,908 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al accumulated 0.18% or 1.12 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 21,279 shares. Asset Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). 218,955 are owned by Northern Trust. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 0% in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). Spark Invest Management Limited Company reported 98,200 shares. Archon Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 362,729 shares or 1.38% of their US portfolio.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $474,431 activity.