As Cutera Com (CUTR) Stock Rose, Essex Investment Management Co Decreased Stake; Rhumbline Advisers Raised West Pharmaceutical Svcs C (WST) Holding by $1.38 Million

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Cutera Inc Com (CUTR) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 30,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.44% . The hedge fund held 145,677 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.03M, down from 176,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Cutera Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $441.48 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $31.16. About 82,743 shares traded. Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) has declined 33.87% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CUTR News: 16/03/2018 – CUTERA INC SAYS NEEDS ADDITIONAL TIME TO COMPLETE PRESENTATION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, ANALYSIS AND REVIEW THEREOF BY EXTERNAL AUDIT FIRM; 08/05/2018 – Cutera 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 08/05/2018 – Cutera 1Q Rev $34.1M; 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.03 TO $1.11; 26/04/2018 – Cutera Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 21/05/2018 – Cutera at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.95, REV VIEW $179.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Cutera Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 18 TO 20 PCT; 28/03/2018 – Cutera Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svcs Inc C (WST) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers bought 11,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The institutional investor held 249,131 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.18M, up from 238,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Svcs Inc C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $144.4. About 213,441 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q EPS 58c; 07/03/2018 HEALTHPRIZE & WEST EXTEND CONNECTED HEALTH PARTNERSHIP; 15/03/2018 – GAMIDA CELL APPOINTS SHAI LANKRY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Board Approves 4Q Dividend Increase to 15c; 24/05/2018 – West Announces Participation in Upcoming June Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.72 BLN TO $1.73 BLN; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – ESTIMATES ITS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING WILL BE LESS THAN $150 MLN; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – West Announces Third-Quarter Dividend, Increase To Fourth-Quarter Dividend And Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences

More notable recent Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cutera Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cutera appoints new CEO – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Cutera, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on October 23, 2018. More interesting news about Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The 10 Biggest Winners From Second-Quarter Earnings – Investorplace.com” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Cutera (CUTR) Receives Additional Approval from Health Canada for its truSculpt iD Body Sculpting Technology – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $474,431 activity.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27M and $728.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stars Group Inc Com by 75,468 shares to 133,672 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mitek Sys Inc Com New (NASDAQ:MITK) by 42,987 shares in the quarter, for a total of 421,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 12 investors sold CUTR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 16.37 million shares or 34.14% more from 12.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) or 69,306 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.04% or 10,000 shares. Teton owns 389,940 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 14,600 shares stake. Kennedy Cap Mgmt holds 0.14% or 285,460 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, American has 0% invested in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) for 72,423 shares. Advisors Asset Management owns 8,709 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Prudential Financial Incorporated holds 23,631 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 13,873 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 14,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Mason Street Advsr Llc has 0% invested in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). Caprock Gp reported 0.12% in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has 0% invested in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) for 606,380 shares. Vanguard Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) for 895,000 shares.

Analysts await Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.08 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Cutera, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Impressed By West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:WST) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: European Nod For Roche, Takeda Recall, Neon Exults On Journal Publication – Benzinga” with publication date: September 06, 2019.