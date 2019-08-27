As Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Stock Price Declined, Tieton Capital Management Has Lifted Stake by $609,930; Celanese Del (CE) Share Price Rose While Mackay Shields Lowered Its Stake

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Customers Bancorp (CUBI) by 16.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 33,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.12% . The institutional investor held 245,323 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49 million, up from 211,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Customers Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $592.72 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $18.98. About 25,915 shares traded. Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) has declined 17.65% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.65% the S&P500.

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 64.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 61,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 34,261 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38 million, down from 95,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $108.43. About 17,223 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 19/03/2018 – CELANESE SAYS WILL BE REVIEWING STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE CORP – “CAN GROW ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY 20-25 PERCENT IN 2018”; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Expects Annual Adjusted EBIT in Acetate Tow to Remain Stable Through 2020; 16/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Price Increases for Long-Fiber Thermoplastic Products; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE SEES ADJ. EARNINGS UP TO ABOUT $11/SHR BY 2020; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE – CO, BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS HAVE WITHDRAWN NOTIFICATION OF PROPOSED JV FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 23/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Tate & Lyle, Celanese; 28/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Price Increases for Engineered Materials Products; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Extends Exclusive Acetyls R&D Technology Agreement with SWRDICI; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Acetyl Chain Ops Adjusted EBIT Surpassing $900M by 2020

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 13.51% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $316.77M for 10.59 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual earnings per share reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Holding reported 715 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 36,900 shares. Moreover, Atria Invests Ltd has 0.01% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership accumulated 61,249 shares. Principal Fincl Gru invested in 275,324 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America has 0% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 369 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Zacks reported 94,452 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa holds 0.01% or 4,190 shares. Moreover, First Interstate Bancorp has 0.01% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 235 shares. Quantum owns 3,496 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Llc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Co reported 170,685 shares. 20,000 were reported by South Dakota Invest Council. Moreover, Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership has 0.08% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 11,137 shares.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $14.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 455,300 shares to 463,400 shares, valued at $2.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 20.40M shares in the quarter, for a total of 20.53M shares, and has risen its stake in Adt Inc.

