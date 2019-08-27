As Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Share Value Declined, Matthew 25 Management Has Lifted Its Position by $2.59 Million; Centene Del (CNC) Position Has Increased by Gmt Capital Corp

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its stake in Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) by 55.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp bought 144,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.12% . The institutional investor held 404,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.40M, up from 260,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Customers Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $582.10 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $18.64. About 467,053 shares traded or 198.30% up from the average. Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) has declined 17.65% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBI News: 22/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Customers Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $20.5 Million; Diluted EPS of $0.64; 03/04/2018 Customers Bank Named Top Minority Lender by Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 311,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 959,020 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.92 million, up from 647,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $45.27. About 4.55 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE AND RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE NEXT GENERATION PHARMACY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Option; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FIDELIS DEAL COMPLETED NO LATER THAN JULY 1; 04/05/2018 – Centene: Fidelis Acquisition Expected to Close on or About July 1; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP; 09/05/2018 – Centene to Use Proceeds to Finance Part of Cash Consideration in Fidelis Care Deal

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26 million and $267.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,000 shares to 120,000 shares, valued at $22.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,000 shares, and cut its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold CUBI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 23.73 million shares or 3.90% more from 22.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 177,083 shares. 133,839 were reported by Citadel Ltd Liability Co. Utd Ser Automobile Association owns 107,265 shares. Denali Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 77 shares. Systematic Mngmt Lp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) for 61,260 shares. Financial Grp holds 1.08% or 666,229 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt reported 0.03% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Newtyn Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 1.17% or 338,486 shares. Comerica Bank reported 0% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) for 3,487 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 31,740 shares. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon invested in 373,471 shares. 23,434 are owned by Sg Americas Securities Ltd Company. Lsv Asset reported 0.02% stake. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 83,523 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey-based Lord Abbett & Co Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.12% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). The California-based Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.21% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Artemis Management Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.1% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 408,065 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Brookstone Capital holds 6,865 shares. Natixis accumulated 533,533 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 59,971 shares. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards And has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 1,942 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 261,175 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com, a Ohio-based fund reported 8,090 shares. 327,092 were reported by Susquehanna Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership. Natl Pension Serv holds 0.1% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 483,653 shares. Paloma Partners Management stated it has 82,931 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Duncker Streett & stated it has 3,600 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

