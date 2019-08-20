As Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Share Value Declined, Holder Newtyn Management Raised Its Holding; Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Raised Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $560,700

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 40.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought 315 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,095 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, up from 780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $895.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $6.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1809.81. About 1.14 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – It took Jeff Bezos just 3 words to change the way Suzy Welch thinks about work. via @CNBCMakeIt; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin could send tourists to space in 2018; 03/05/2018 – Dir Stonesifer Gifts 250 Of Amazon.com Inc; 24/04/2018 – Oklahoman: Sources: Tulsa in discussions with Amazon to construct distribution center; 30/05/2018 – Pittsburgh Bus: Sources: Amazon inks deal for new distribution facility in Aleppo Township; 28/03/2018 – President Trump reportedly wants to ‘go after’ Amazon by changing its tax treatment; 25/04/2018 – Amazon targets kids with a candy-colored Echo and a version of Alexa that rewards politeness; 19/04/2018 – Amazon’s 100 million Prime members will help it become the No. 1 apparel retailer in the US; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon to bring its voice assistant Alexa to many business settings – Axios; 16/03/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed

Newtyn Management Llc increased its stake in Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) by 2606.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc bought 325,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.12% . The hedge fund held 338,486 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.20 million, up from 12,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Customers Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $589.13 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $18.86. About 13,444 shares traded. Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) has declined 17.65% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBI News: 22/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 67C; 30/04/2018 – Customers Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $20.5 Million; Diluted EPS of $0.64; 26/04/2018 – Customers Bank Adds a Banking Group to the Private & Commercial Banking Division In the New York Metro Market; 07/05/2018 – Customers Bank Expands Residential Mortgage Lending Team; 20/04/2018 – DJ Customers Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUBI); 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP SEES YR NIM LOW END OF 2.70%-2.80% TARGET; 03/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 59C

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00B and $984.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 7,040 shares to 263,829 shares, valued at $19.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 40,163 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,185 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Capital Management Llc.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. R G Niederhoffer accumulated 800 shares. Capwealth Advsrs Ltd Co holds 1.36% or 4,967 shares. Cleararc Inc reported 3.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Flossbach Von Storch Ag, Germany-based fund reported 38,713 shares. Rampart Mngmt Lc holds 2.58% or 12,716 shares. Cullinan Assocs has invested 0.47% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Finance Advisory Service holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,415 shares. Centurylink owns 4,358 shares for 3.16% of their portfolio. Winslow Mngmt invested in 6.41% or 664,836 shares. Ckw Finance has 0% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1 shares. Iberiabank owns 5,323 shares. Mcf Ltd, a Kentucky-based fund reported 197 shares. Moreover, Northstar Inv Advsr Limited has 0.93% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bowling Port Lc holds 1.37% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,844 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Amazon, Salesforce, Google and IBM – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Netflix Just Poached Two of HBO’s Biggest Talents – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analysts Aren’t Shaken By Amazon’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst: New UPS CFO Brings Outsider Perspective – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold CUBI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 23.73 million shares or 3.90% more from 22.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Matthew 25 Mngmt reported 2.76% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). California-based Aperio Gp Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Sageworth Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) for 5,776 shares. The Connecticut-based Matarin Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.07% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). New York-based Amer Interest Grp has invested 0% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Geode Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) for 345,199 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 44,111 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd has 0% invested in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) for 110,935 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd owns 8,784 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). State Street owns 0% invested in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) for 1.08 million shares. Comerica Retail Bank has 0% invested in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) for 28,519 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 14,527 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 22,268 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 58,582 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74M and $528.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 232,165 shares to 49,335 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tilray Inc by 14,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,400 shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).