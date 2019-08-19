As Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Newtyn Management Raised Stake; Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Holder Trillium Asset Management Decreased Holding by $2.16 Million as Stock Rose

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 14.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 22,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 128,808 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.59M, down from 151,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $100.55. About 1.08M shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend to 31c Vs. 27c; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of JPMCC 2010-C1; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four and Downgrades Three Classes of JPMCC 2007-LDP10; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO – CONFIRMS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO TSCO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.09, REV VIEW $7.73 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Co Hldrs Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Bd of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Releases 2017 Stewardship Report; 08/03/2018 Tractor Supply Company Announces Expansion of Scholarship Program With Women in Technology Tennessee

Newtyn Management Llc increased its stake in Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) by 2606.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc bought 325,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.12% . The hedge fund held 338,486 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.20 million, up from 12,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Customers Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $590.53 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $18.91. About 71,677 shares traded. Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) has declined 17.65% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBI News: 07/05/2018 – Customers Bank Expands Residential Mortgage Lending Team; 03/04/2018 Customers Bank Named Top Minority Lender by Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency; 03/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 8; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 59C; 26/04/2018 – Customers Bank Adds a Banking Group to the Private & Commercial Banking Division In the New York Metro Market; 27/04/2018 – Customers Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 22/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – DJ Customers Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUBI); 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q EPS 64C

Newtyn Management Llc, which manages about $728.74M and $528.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Industrial Logistics Pptys T by 1.03 million shares to 673,351 shares, valued at $13.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 232,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,335 shares, and cut its stake in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold CUBI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 23.73 million shares or 3.90% more from 22.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Limited Liability holds 345,199 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 6,045 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com owns 55,821 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Invest Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 56,670 shares. Eqis Inc has invested 0.05% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). American Finance Group stated it has 1.08% of its portfolio in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% or 11,284 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Llc reported 0% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Principal Fincl holds 0% or 229,783 shares. Ameriprise reported 0% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Mackenzie Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Trexquant Invest Lp owns 18,455 shares. Us State Bank De owns 485 shares. 305,313 are owned by Nordea Mngmt.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold TSCO shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Fincl invested 0% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 327,187 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability holds 0% or 5,131 shares in its portfolio. Texas-based American Registered Invest Advisor Incorporated has invested 0.16% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Conestoga Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Benjamin F Edwards & invested 0% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Cwm Ltd Liability Corp holds 250,812 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement System invested in 0.04% or 22,970 shares. Nomura Inc reported 185,581 shares stake. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 233,758 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 3,901 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation owns 554,967 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 8,294 shares. Arcadia Invest Mgmt Corp Mi has invested 1.06% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO).

