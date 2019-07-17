As Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Market Value Declined, Matthew 25 Management Raised Position by $2.59 Million; Focused Wealth Management Cut Its Electronic Arts (EA) Stake by $344,612 as Market Value Declined

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its stake in Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) by 55.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp bought 144,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 404,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.40 million, up from 260,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Customers Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $620.43 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $19.92. About 98,317 shares traded. Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) has declined 29.57% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBI News: 27/04/2018 – Customers Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 Customers Bank Named Top Minority Lender by Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency; 30/04/2018 – Customers Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $20.5 Million; Diluted EPS of $0.64; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP SEES YR NIM LOW END OF 2.70%-2.80% TARGET; 26/04/2018 – Customers Bank Adds a Banking Group to the Private & Commercial Banking Division In the New York Metro Market; 07/05/2018 – Customers Bank Expands Residential Mortgage Lending Team; 03/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 8; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q EPS 64C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Customers Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUBI); 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 46.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 3,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,879 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $394,000, down from 7,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $89.55. About 5.95M shares traded or 47.02% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20M and $330.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITR) by 493,111 shares to 496,111 shares, valued at $16.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 66,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 868,992 shares, and has risen its stake in World Gold Tr.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.65 million activity. Bruzzo Chris also sold $1.23M worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Monday, February 11. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $306,330 was made by Schatz Jacob J. on Monday, February 11. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR sold $1.01 million worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Tuesday, February 12.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.65 million activity. Bruzzo Chris also sold $1.23M worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Monday, February 11. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $306,330 was made by Schatz Jacob J. on Monday, February 11. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR sold $1.01 million worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.14 EPS, down 300.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.07 per share. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -111.57% negative EPS growth.

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26M and $267.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 5,000 shares to 220,000 shares, valued at $18.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,000 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (BRKA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.16 in 2018Q4.