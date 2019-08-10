As Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Market Valuation Declined, Tieton Capital Management Has Lifted by $609,930 Its Holding; Valero Energy (VLO) Holder James Investment Research Raised Position

James Investment Research Inc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 30.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc bought 19,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 84,293 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.15M, up from 64,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $78.85. About 3.31 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – QTRLY REVENUES $26,439 MLN VS $21,772 MLN; 26/04/2018 – VALERO SAYS BEGINS PLANNED TEXAS CITY REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL WHILE REPAIRING ALKY UNIT; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Valero Energy’s Proposed Snr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 19/04/2018 – EXPLOSION SETS OFF FIRE AT VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY; 26/04/2018 – 95-OCTANE FUEL STANDARD WOULD HELP INDUSTRY COMPETE W/ EVS: VLO; 20/04/2018 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282631 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 25/04/2018 – Valero Sunray, Texas refinery restarts hydrocracker; 29/05/2018 – Valero Reports Operational Snag at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – $170 MLN PROJECT AT PEMBROKE REFINERY IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2020

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Customers Bancorp (CUBI) by 16.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 33,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.12% . The institutional investor held 245,323 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49M, up from 211,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Customers Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $605.32 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $19.4. About 58,739 shares traded. Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) has declined 17.65% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBI News: 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP SEES YR NIM LOW END OF 2.70%-2.80% TARGET; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 67C; 03/04/2018 Customers Bank Named Top Minority Lender by Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency; 22/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98M and $112.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 80,235 shares to 195,345 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold CUBI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 23.73 million shares or 3.90% more from 22.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Co holds 0.02% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) or 73,212 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd holds 85,306 shares. Corsair Cap Mgmt LP reported 27,628 shares stake. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp Incorporated Inc has invested 0% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Newtyn Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 1.17% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). State Street Corporation reported 1.08M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,726 shares. Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Wells Fargo Co Mn invested in 226,898 shares. Aristotle Boston Limited Liability holds 0.75% or 787,508 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) for 23,067 shares. Moreover, Voya Invest Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) for 56,670 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Driehaus Capital Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 34,156 shares. Quantum Mngmt holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 8,306 shares. 2,943 are held by Ancora Advsr. Texas Yale Corporation owns 20,300 shares. Hudock Cap Grp Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% or 855 shares. Ipswich Mngmt reported 0.08% stake. Lincoln Natl, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,073 shares. Cypress Capital Gp accumulated 30,953 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 19,774 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cetera Advisor Limited Com has 0.04% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 13,164 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc owns 156,829 shares. Moreover, Wealth Planning Ltd Llc has 0.99% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Hsbc Public Ltd Com owns 666,926 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Bb&T, North Carolina-based fund reported 134,395 shares. Washington State Bank reported 40,034 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings.

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64B and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Holdings (NYSE:HCA) by 4,010 shares to 5,345 shares, valued at $697,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Manpower Inc (NYSE:MAN) by 14,478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,682 shares, and cut its stake in American Equity Investment Lif (NYSE:AEL).