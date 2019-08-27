As Customers Bancorp Com (CUBI) Market Value Declined, Holder Bogle Investment Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake; Grandfield & Dodd Has Decreased Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding by $364,320 as Shares Declined

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc sold 4,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 211,933 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.12M, down from 216,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $67.85. About 7.29 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS UP TO 4 WELLS PLANNED IN 2018 – 2019 IN BRAZIL; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads oil majors in bids for Brazil’s offshore reserves; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES VOLUME RECOVERY IN DOWNSTREAM 2H DUE TO MAINTENANCE; 29/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS LARGE CRUDE UNIT FOR 2 WKS OF REPAIRS; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery CDU may be shut 1-2 weeks; 21/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery begins gasoline unit overhaul; 08/05/2018 – NEWSMAKER-Saad Al-Kaabi: Keeping Qatar’s gas flowing under Gulf boycott; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Misses Full Benefit of Crude Rally on Production Blunder; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA PACORA PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2023; 28/03/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery to begin flexicoker work early next week

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Customers Bancorp Inc Com (CUBI) by 72.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 101,173 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.12% . The institutional investor held 38,376 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $703,000, down from 139,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Customers Bancorp Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $582.10M market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $18.64. About 467,053 shares traded or 198.30% up from the average. Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) has declined 17.65% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBI News: 07/05/2018 – Customers Bank Expands Residential Mortgage Lending Team; 20/04/2018 – DJ Customers Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUBI); 07/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP SEES YR NIM LOW END OF 2.70%-2.80% TARGET; 27/04/2018 – Customers Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 8; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 59C; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q EPS 64C; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 67C; 26/04/2018 – Customers Bank Adds a Banking Group to the Private & Commercial Banking Division In the New York Metro Market

More notable recent Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “BankMobile Announces New Student Loan Refinancing Platform – GlobeNewswire” on June 26, 2019, also Twst.com with their article: “Customers Bancorp Inc.: Customers Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Its Series C, Series D, Series E, and Series F Preferred Stock – The Wall Street Transcript” published on August 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Customers Bank Names Justin M. Mann as Treasurer – GlobeNewswire” on October 10, 2018. More interesting news about Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Customers Bancorp Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold CUBI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 23.73 million shares or 3.90% more from 22.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Communications Mn invested in 0% or 226,898 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Co accumulated 90,027 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corporation holds 148,731 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur Co The has invested 0% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada owns 37 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 210,968 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Minnesota-based Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Moreover, Arizona State Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) for 44,111 shares. 43,481 were reported by Sterling Cap Management Limited Liability Com. Prudential Inc accumulated 0.02% or 662,265 shares. Barclays Pcl reported 0% of its portfolio in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Glenmede Tru Co Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) for 333 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 14,527 shares. Clean Yield Group Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI).

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in K12 Inc Com (NYSE:LRN) by 69,298 shares to 136,581 shares, valued at $4.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heidrick&Struggls Intl Com (NASDAQ:HSII) by 47,417 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,212 shares, and has risen its stake in Tower Semiconductor Shs New (NASDAQ:TSEM).

Analysts await Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 19.35% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.62 per share. CUBI’s profit will be $23.11M for 6.30 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Customers Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 94.74% EPS growth.

Grandfield & Dodd Llc, which manages about $885.55 million and $960.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 5,853 shares to 114,583 shares, valued at $9.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,693 shares, and has risen its stake in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR).