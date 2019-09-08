As Curtiss Wright (CW) Stock Price Rose, Holder Retirement Systems Of Alabama Has Lowered Holding; Brighton Jones Holding in Thermo Electron (TMO) Has Raised by $325,689

Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in Thermo Electron Corp (TMO) by 83.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 1,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 2,629 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $720,000, up from 1,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Thermo Electron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $295.05. About 1.89M shares traded or 30.61% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $10.80 TO $10.96; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Will Retain Global Commercialization Rights for Oncomine Dx Target Test; 23/04/2018 – STL Today: Thermo Fisher to make $50 million investment, add 80 jobs in St. Louis; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.40; 24/05/2018 – Global Thermo Ventilators Market Expected to Reach $3,718 Million by 2023, Says Allied Market Research; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter Into Technology and Comml Collaboration; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Rev $5.85B; 26/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Explorer 4 Additive Scanning Electron Microscope Delivers First Dedicated Solution for 3D Printing Process Control; 24/05/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires lntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification

Retirement Systems Of Alabama decreased its stake in Curtiss Wright Corp (CW) by 4.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama sold 5,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.02% . The institutional investor held 110,719 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.55M, down from 116,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Curtiss Wright Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $127.87. About 159,311 shares traded. Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) has declined 2.28% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CW News: 17/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT CORP – AWARD WAS RECEIVED FROM HUNTINGTON INGALLS, NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING TO SUPPORT PLANNED SHIP CONSTRUCTION; 30/04/2018 – Ontic Acquires New Product Line from Curtiss-Wright Controls Electronic Systems; 17/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT GETS $85M CONTRACT FOR NAVY AIRCRAFT PROGRAM; 03/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF DRESSER-RAND GOVERNMENT; 19/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright’s Industrial Division Farris 3800L Series Pressure Relief Valve Receives ASME Approval; 07/03/2018 Chromatic Industries, LLC Announces License Agreement with Curtiss-Wright Flow Control Corporation; 03/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Completes Acquisition Of Dresser-Rand Government Business; 21/05/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT – THE ADDITIONAL REPURCHASE ACTIVITY WILL BE CONDUCTED CONCURRENTLY WITH CO’S ONGOING $50 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 21/05/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT TO UTILIZE $50M IN REPATRIATED FOREIGN CASH TO

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $825.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pluralsight Inc Com Cl A by 80,000 shares to 82,476 shares, valued at $2.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ubs Etracs Alerian Mlp Infras Etn (MLPI) by 15,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.17 million shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY).

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $20.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 24,296 shares to 73,262 shares, valued at $14.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8,115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.37 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 31.65 million shares or 6.39% less from 33.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

