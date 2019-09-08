As Curtiss Wright (CW) Shares Rose, A-R-T- Advisors Upped Its Holding by $1.55 Million; Old West Investment Management Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Has Lifted by $2.42 Million as Valuation Declined

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) by 621.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 161,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 187,135 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, up from 25,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.01. About 22.04M shares traded or 7.87% up from the average. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 11/05/2018 – Flutiform (Vectura/Mundipharma/Kyorin) Drug Overview 2017/18-2026 – A Pressurized Metered-Dose lnhaler Formulation Which Contains a Combination of Fluticasone Propionate and Formoterol – ResearchAndMarkets; 03/05/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Inds 1Q Rev $5.07B; 03/05/2018 – TEVA CFO MICHAEL MCCLELLAN SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CALL; 28/03/2018 – Xenon Pharmaceuticals Confirms Closing of Transaction with Teva and Announces Preferred Share Exchange Agreement with BVF Partners L.P; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – RAISING 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 07/03/2018 – Million Dollar Asterisk Could Hurt Teva as It Sells Junk Bonds; 06/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 208798 Company: TEVA PHARM; 19/04/2018 – PAXMAN AB (PUBL) PAX.ST – LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH TEVA WILL GENERATE ONGOING REVENUES BASED ON EVERY COLD CAP OR TREATMENT SOLD; 15/05/2018 – TEVA: HALO EM TRIAL MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 13/03/2018 – Teva rebuffs EU pay-for-delay charge at hearing

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in Curtiss Wright Corp (CW) by 380.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 13,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.02% . The hedge fund held 17,300 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 3,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Curtiss Wright Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $127.87. About 159,311 shares traded. Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) has declined 2.28% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CW News: 02/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Cuts 2018 View To EPS $5.47-EPS $5.62; 30/04/2018 – ONTIC BUYS NEW PRODUCT LINE FROM CURTISS-WRIGHT CONTROLS; 02/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Raises 2018 View To Sales $2.41B-$2.45B; 17/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Awarded $85 Million Contract to Support U.S. Navy’s Ford-Class Aircraft Carrier Program; 23/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright to Participate in UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference; 19/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright’s Industrial Division Farris 3800L Series Pressure Relief Valve Receives ASME Approval; 26/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright to Participate in Wells Fargo 2018 Industrials Conference; 08/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT CORP – ENGINEERING AND MANUFACTURING WILL COMMENCE IN 2018 AND WILL CONTINUE THROUGH AT LEAST 2022; 21/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright To Utilize $50 Million In Repatriated Foreign Cash To Expand 2018 Share Repurchase Program

More notable recent Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Curtiss-Wright Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – The Motley Fool” on December 19, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Apple’s WWDC, DuPont’s Return And Tariff Anxiety – Seeking Alpha” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Curtiss-Wright awarded $80 in submarine contracts – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 31.65 million shares or 6.39% less from 33.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Capital Incorporated invested in 1,780 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Invests Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) for 59 shares. Voya Limited Liability Com reported 519,734 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 123,398 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,217 shares. Stevens Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.16% or 32,176 shares. Da Davidson reported 0.01% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Board has 0.04% invested in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) for 135,260 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 7,500 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership accumulated 466,030 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 69,715 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.12% or 10,779 shares. Burney holds 2,040 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Destination Wealth Mgmt accumulated 650 shares or 0% of the stock.

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41B and $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI) by 7,000 shares to 5,748 shares, valued at $251,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd (NASDAQ:HELE) by 9,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,159 shares, and cut its stake in Forescout Technologies Inc.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40M and $276.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kennedy (NYSE:KW) by 60,760 shares to 245,932 shares, valued at $5.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 514,762 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 298,862 shares, and cut its stake in Novagold Resources Inc (NYSEMKT:NG).

More notable recent Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Teva: Maximum Pessimism – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bayer, Teva Show Antitrust Law May Be Unnecessary – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Teva: Generidiculous 2.0 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Pfizer, Teva And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.