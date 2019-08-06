As Curtiss Wright (CW) Share Value Rose, A-R-T- Advisors Increased Its Stake; Duke Energy (DUK) Shareholder Viking Fund Management Decreased Stake as Shares Declined

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in Curtiss Wright Corp (CW) by 380.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 13,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.02% . The hedge fund held 17,300 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 3,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Curtiss Wright Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.91% or $4.83 during the last trading session, reaching $118.6. About 233,619 shares traded. Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) has declined 2.28% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CW News: 21/05/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT – THE ADDITIONAL REPURCHASE ACTIVITY WILL BE CONDUCTED CONCURRENTLY WITH CO’S ONGOING $50 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM FOR 2018; 19/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright’s Industrial Division Farris 3800L Series Pressure Relief Valve Receives ASME Approval; 17/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT CORP – ENGINEERING AND MANUFACTURING WILL COMMENCE IN 2018 AND WILL CONTINUE THROUGH AT LEAST 2022; 03/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Completes Acquisition Of Dresser-Rand Government Business; 21/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright To Utilize $50 Million In Repatriated Foreign Cash To Expand 2018 Share Repurchase Program; 17/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Awarded $85 M Contract to Support U.S. Navy’s Ford-Class Aircraft Carrier Program; 21/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright to Utilize $50 Mllion in Repatriated Foreign Cash to Expand 2018 Share Repurchase Program; 17/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Awarded $85 Million Contract to Support U.S. Navy’s Ford-Class Aircraft Carrier Program; 02/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright 1Q Net $43.6M; 30/04/2018 – ONTIC BUYS NEW PRODUCT LINE FROM CURTISS-WRIGHT CONTROLS

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 46,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14 million, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $86.96. About 3.71 million shares traded or 27.34% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 27/04/2018 – Duke Energy Florida recognized as Tree Line USA utility for 12th consecutive year; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy Sets Targets on Carbon Dioxide, Plans Renewables Investments; 05/04/2018 – DUKE SAYS BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RECONNECTED TO GRID; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 20; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES FLORIDA CITRUS COUNTY GAS PLANT IN SERVICE THIS YR; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S OCONEE 1 REACTOR UP TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Hydroelectric Plant Sale to Close in 1Q of 2019; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy’s new Climate Report details the company’s ability to adapt to a low-carbon future; 27/04/2018 – Rising fuel costs to increase Duke Energy Progress customer bills in South Carolina

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $401.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 7,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $2.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 82,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Prudentl Finl (NYSE:PRU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Mngmt Co Lc holds 0.03% or 2,550 shares. Sigma Planning reported 28,231 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca invested in 7,800 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.07% or 204,701 shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Hawaii invested in 29,617 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Quantbot Tech Lp reported 0.51% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). St Johns Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 85 shares. 8,125 were accumulated by Alpine Woods Invsts Lc. Cadinha & Ltd Co accumulated 0.05% or 3,024 shares. Architects holds 0.11% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) or 706 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 127,778 shares. Campbell Invest Adviser Limited Co has 13,128 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Homrich & Berg holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 10,058 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsr Incorporated owns 163,888 shares. Diversified Tru Company stated it has 3,185 shares.

