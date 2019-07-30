As Cummins (Put) (CMI) Stock Rose, Paloma Partners Management Company Has Raised Holding; Intrust Bank Na Increases Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Paloma Partners Management Company increased its stake in Cummins Inc (Put) (CMI) by 193.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company bought 6,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, up from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Cummins Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.72% or $9.95 during the last trading session, reaching $164.02. About 188,439 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 22/03/2018 – Cricket-Elgar scores unbeaten ton but Cummins makes it Australia’s day

Intrust Bank Na increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 120.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na bought 8,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,950 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, up from 7,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $262.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $145.77. About 437,739 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The lncredibles; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE : Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal –; 23/05/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9Toda; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q EPS $1.95; 23/03/2018 – Teamsters To Join Parade Calling For Living Wage At Disney; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY CONSOLIDATES COMPANY’S DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES; 27/03/2018 – Italia Independent, The Walt Disney Company Sign Eyewear Licensing Deal; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: White House adds former Disney star to press team; 18/04/2018 – Disney’s $8.7 Billion Value on Hulu Is Dwarfed by Netflix; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Another Big Acquisition for The Walt Disney Company (DIS) on the Horizon? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Trader Toolkit: An Essential Indicator For Spotting Trends In Stocks – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “What Wall Street Is Saying About Disney+ – Benzinga” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Disney Is Dominating the 2019 Box Office – The Motley Fool” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deltec Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.44% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 18,058 shares. Lord Abbett & Communications Llc reported 0.26% stake. Bsw Wealth Prtnrs holds 0.46% or 10,400 shares in its portfolio. Puzo Michael J invested in 31,201 shares. Renaissance Techs Llc accumulated 0.12% or 1.19 million shares. Rbf Limited Liability Co invested 0.45% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Smith Moore Com holds 23,326 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Invsts Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv has invested 1.06% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 382,507 shares stake. Bessemer Ltd Liability reported 0.25% stake. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested in 0.88% or 43,000 shares. Chem Bank stated it has 1.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 145,488 were reported by Regentatlantic Ltd Limited Liability Company. Eagle Ridge Mgmt has 1.29% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 79,169 shares. Franklin Inc stated it has 0.78% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $4.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Iboxx Investment Gra (LQD) by 871,000 shares to 129,000 shares, valued at $15.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Companies Inc (Put) (NYSE:TJX) by 8,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,700 shares, and cut its stake in Rent A Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII).

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “What Investors Should Do With Their Shares Of Cummins – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cummins Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Cars.com, Comerica, Cummins, Enbridge, Lyft, Micron, Roku, Stryker, Uber, Visa, Western Digital and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cummins makes offer for VW’s large engines unit – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 244,352 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd. Stanley reported 1,794 shares. Colony Group Incorporated Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Regions holds 17,803 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Torray Ltd Liability Company stated it has 13,675 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Pggm Invests holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 439,590 shares. Synovus Fincl stated it has 6,000 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 33 shares. Ferguson Wellman Management holds 0.02% or 3,136 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 317,042 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Burke Herbert Fincl Bank Tru Company holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 3,555 shares. Stevens Management Ltd Partnership holds 18,565 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 34,031 are held by Congress Asset Co Ma. Clearbridge Invests Limited holds 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 1,400 shares.