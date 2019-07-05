As Cummins Ord (CMI) Valuation Rose, Cincinnati Insurance Company Has Lowered Its Position by $5.98 Million; As The Ensign Group (ENSG) Share Price Rose, Eam Investors Trimmed by $375,666 Its Stake

Eam Investors Llc decreased its stake in The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) by 19.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc sold 7,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,717 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, down from 38,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in The Ensign Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $57.84. About 75,984 shares traded. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 70.14% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 09/05/2018 – Ensign Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C; 03/05/2018 – Rachel Louise Ensign: Exclusive: Bank of America Capital Markets Head AJ Murphy Leaving the Firm; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.17; 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP – ARIZONA FACILITY INCLUDES ADJACENT 50-BED LONG-TERM ACUTE CARE HOSPITAL; 01/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP BUYS TX POST-ACUTE CARE CAMPUS; 20/03/2018 The Ensign Group Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.045 Per Share; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy 1Q Rev C$258.5M; 02/05/2018 – Ensign Group Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 9; 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP BUYS AZ SKILLED NURSING FACILITY

Cincinnati Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (CMI) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company sold 38,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 606,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.73M, down from 644,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Cummins Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $170.24. About 691,689 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins Raises Outlook for 2018; 14/05/2018 – Cummins and JAC Motors Form Joint Venture Partnership; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda 16,2%-16.6% of Sales; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES; 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Teamsters: Cummins Workers Across America Remember Dr. King, Continue Fight For Affordable Health Care

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $4.34 earnings per share, up 4.83% or $0.20 from last year’s $4.14 per share. CMI’s profit will be $683.50 million for 9.81 P/E if the $4.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.20 actual earnings per share reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cummins Inc. (CMI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cummins’ Growing Dividend Is Well-Protected – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Cummins Westport Appoints Gordon Exel as President – Business Wire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cummins seen takes ‘phased’ road to electrification – Seeking Alpha” published on March 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Economic outlook prompts Cummins downgrade at Loop – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 131 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.08% or 268,791 shares in its portfolio. J Goldman And LP has 0.67% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Korea Corporation holds 16,638 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 1,785 shares. The United Kingdom-based Kames Public Ltd Co has invested 0.05% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Cetera Advisor Ltd holds 6,383 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na invested in 5,570 shares. First National Trust stated it has 2,924 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 12,423 shares. Evergreen Cap Mgmt holds 0.03% or 1,922 shares in its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office invested 0.04% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Ohio-based Dean Investment Assocs Limited Liability has invested 0.31% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 21,806 are owned by Logan Capital Management. Miller Howard Invests accumulated 485,381 shares or 2.11% of the stock.

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 81,000 shares to 226,446 shares, valued at $43.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $769,399 activity. Another trade for 423 shares valued at $63,499 was made by HERMAN ALEXIS M on Tuesday, February 12. Freeland Richard Joseph sold $675,000 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on Friday, January 18.

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15M and $407.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in America’s Car Mart Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 17,397 shares to 32,598 shares, valued at $2.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biodelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 262,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 863,584 shares, and has risen its stake in Digital Turbine Inc. (MNDL).

Analysts await The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 21.95% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ENSG’s profit will be $26.37M for 28.92 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by The Ensign Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.96% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ensign Group (ENSG) Surpasses Q1 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “The Ensign Group, Inc. Announces New Leadership Structure – GlobeNewswire” published on February 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “The Ensign Group Acquires Idaho Skilled Nursing Facility – GlobeNewswire” on July 03, 2018. More interesting news about The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Ensign Group (ENSG) is a Great Choice – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Ensign Group Acquires Texas Post-Acute Care Campus – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 05, 2019.