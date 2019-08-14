As Cummins Ord (CMI) Stock Value Declined, Holder Cincinnati Insurance Company Trimmed Holding; As Johnson &Johnson Com Usd1.00 (JNJ) Share Price Declined, Ftb Advisors Upped Its Position by $696,112

Cincinnati Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (CMI) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company sold 38,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 606,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.73 million, down from 644,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Cummins Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.36% or $6.58 during the last trading session, reaching $144.49. About 1.73M shares traded or 39.93% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 27/04/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. sanctions risk hurting Russian van maker GAZ; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Had Seen 2018 Revenue Up 4%-8%; 14/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO reprimands colleague for commenting on emissions; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 01/05/2018 – Cummins In Process of Finalizing Details of Product Campaign; 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe

Ftb Advisors Inc increased its stake in Johnson &Johnson Com Usd1.00 (JNJ) by 5.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc bought 5,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 100,189 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.01 million, up from 95,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson &Johnson Com Usd1.00 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $130.26. About 7.58M shares traded or 1.64% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1%; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Implement Actions Across Global Supply Chain; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Macleods Pharma in talks with J&J for licence deal of tuberculosis drug – Economic Times; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Data on Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lens Muco-Adhesive Properties; 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CFO OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 81,000 shares to 226,446 shares, valued at $43.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Checchi Advisers Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 216,056 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel accumulated 42,186 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Tru Fund has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Webster Bancshares N A accumulated 2,495 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Huntington National Bank & Trust holds 2,689 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 0.01% or 418 shares. Cypress Cap Gru accumulated 2,746 shares or 0.09% of the stock. First Citizens Comml Bank & Tru Commerce reported 1,301 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bessemer Grp Incorporated holds 2,266 shares. Mengis Cap Mgmt invested in 0.23% or 2,650 shares. Jane Street Limited Co reported 90,852 shares stake. Plante Moran Advsr Llc has invested 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Connor Clark Lunn Investment accumulated 50,100 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Ca owns 1,643 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Westchester Capital owns 67,179 shares or 4.02% of their US portfolio. 100 are owned by Covenant Multifamily Offices Lc. Haverford Financial Inc owns 63,500 shares or 3.18% of their US portfolio. Dafna Cap Limited Liability Com invested in 9,400 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank holds 353,794 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers invested in 10,249 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Martin & Tn holds 21,555 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth reported 0.36% stake. Jpmorgan Chase & Co reported 19.06M shares stake. Van Eck Associates stated it has 66,944 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md stated it has 18.59 million shares. 39,107 were accumulated by Woodmont Counsel Lc. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur holds 6.75% or 37.88M shares in its portfolio. Avalon Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.81% or 254,118 shares.

