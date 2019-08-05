As Cummins Ord (CMI) Stock Value Declined, Holder Cincinnati Insurance Company Has Cut by $5.98 Million Its Holding; Maxim Integrated Prods (MXIM) Stock Declined While Great West Life Assurance Company Has Increased by $1.38 Million Its Position

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (MXIM) by 12.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 25,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% . The institutional investor held 235,289 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.48M, up from 209,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $54.44. About 116,607 shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC DNKN.O : MAXIM SAYS CO AMONG TOP RESTAURANT PICKS; 07/03/2018 – Payment Data Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Today; 08/05/2018 – Maxim Power Corp. Provides Investor Update; 19/03/2018 – AIRBORNE WIRELESS SAYS MAXIM GROUP TO BE UNDERWRITER IN IPO; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated 3Q Net $193.6M; 08/05/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – CHOSEN NOT TO REMEDIATE AND RECLAIM ENTIRE MILNER SITE AT THIS TIME; 06/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Conference Call Scheduled By Maxim for May. 7; 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 67C TO 73C, EST. 70C; 06/04/2018 – RUMBLEON INC RMBL.O : MAXIM GROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $7; 23/05/2018 – Maxim’s Compact Synchronous Buck Converters Provide Industry’s Lowest EMI Performance for Automotive lnfotainment and ADAS Applications

Cincinnati Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (CMI) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company sold 38,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 606,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.73 million, down from 644,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Cummins Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $4.2 during the last trading session, reaching $154.48. About 187,585 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 25/04/2018 – Black Cactus Global appoints Dr. Ramesh Para as Chief Executive Officer; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES; 14/05/2018 – CUMMINS & JAC MOTORS FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 664M RUPEES; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $63,499 activity. 423 shares were sold by HERMAN ALEXIS M, worth $63,499.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn Com holds 3,094 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Intersect Capital holds 0.67% or 10,005 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Lc has 17,512 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Walter And Keenan Consulting Mi Adv reported 3,140 shares stake. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 12,061 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Captrust Financial has invested 0.02% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Bartlett Co Limited Liability Co owns 0% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 450 shares. Glenview Comml Bank Tru Dept stated it has 7,335 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Westover Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.15% or 1,886 shares in its portfolio. Affinity Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 21,043 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. 175,171 are held by Natixis. Ghp Invest Advsr holds 0.04% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 1,836 shares. Stanley invested 0.07% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Cls Limited Com holds 0% or 52 shares in its portfolio.

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 81,000 shares to 226,446 shares, valued at $43.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 213,445 shares to 1.38 million shares, valued at $119.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 10,373 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 306,199 shares, and cut its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L).