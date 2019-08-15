As Cummins Ord (CMI) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Cincinnati Insurance Company Decreased by $5.98 Million Its Stake; As Netflix (NFLX) Market Valuation Declined, Perigon Wealth Management Has Lifted Holding by $4.00 Million

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 68.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 10,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 26,834 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84M, up from 15,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $5.08 during the last trading session, reaching $294.02. About 5.50 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 27/03/2018 – Montreal Gazette: BREAKING: Quebec government releases balanced budget plan, increasing education spending by 5%, health by; 15/03/2018 – Washington Times: Netflix now plans to carry news, poised to shape current affairs for 118 million subscribers; 21/04/2018 – DJ Netflix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NFLX); 20/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Amy Poehler to Direct, Star In and Produce Netflix Comedy ‘Wine Country’; 17/04/2018 – Netflix’s foreign subscribers begin to grab the starlight; 11/04/2018 – Netflix Will Not Compete At Cannes Film Festival After Rule Change — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – Netflix Forecasts to 2023: 201 Million Streaming Subscribers by 2023, up by 82% – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/04/2018 – Lost in Space, Netflix – absurdly contrived, yet gripping; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Net $290M; 28/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Netflix Names Ambassador Susan Rice to Board of Directors

Cincinnati Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (CMI) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company sold 38,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 606,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.73 million, down from 644,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Cummins Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $145.45. About 505,209 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Rev $5.6B; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Posts $187M Pretax Charge in 1Q for Expected Costs of Campaign; 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Had Seen 2018 Revenue Up 4%-8%; 22/05/2018 – Cummins Named A Top Company for Diversity for 12th Straight Year; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-Elgar scores unbeaten ton but Cummins makes it Australia’s day; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 81,000 shares to 226,446 shares, valued at $43.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Fundamentals Make Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) ROE Of 29% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cummins Sees Sales Growth Stall Out – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cummins: A Strong Dividend Engine For Your Dividend Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins -5% seeing flat revenue for 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vigilant Capital Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Ancora Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1,775 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Glenmede Com Na holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 86,775 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Company reported 0.03% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Asset Management One Communications Limited reported 107,946 shares stake. Schwerin Boyle stated it has 1.36% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Gsa Partners Limited Liability Partnership owns 3,641 shares. Creative Planning reported 19,662 shares. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa has invested 0.1% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Parsec Management holds 2,736 shares. 5,146 are owned by Hrt Ltd Liability Corporation. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.19% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 135,655 shares. Cullinan Associates owns 22,803 shares. Zebra Cap Mngmt Lc invested 0.74% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Netflix: The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Big-budget plans from Netflix – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Walmart, Facebook, Apple, Alphabet, Netflix and Amazon – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Netflix De-Fanged: Growth Story At Risk – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Netflix, Disney+, Amazon and Facebook – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20M and $430.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 2,900 shares to 1,719 shares, valued at $217,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,445 shares, and cut its stake in Sector Spdr Engy Select (XLE).