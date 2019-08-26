As Cummins Ord (CMI) Stock Price Declined, Cincinnati Insurance Company Has Cut by $5.98 Million Its Stake; Tradewinds Capital Management Has Trimmed Banner (BANR) Position by $444,798; Shares Rose

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Banner Corp (BANR) by 41.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 8,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% . The institutional investor held 11,845 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $642,000, down from 20,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Banner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $53.29. About 10,636 shares traded. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 5.68% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within AVX, American Railcar Industries, Banner, Monro Muffler Bra; 28/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THE U.S. DISTRICT COURT ALSO ENTERED THE CONSENT DECREE BETWEEN THE U.S. & MYNICNAXS’ OWNER CHEVONNE TORRES AND OFFICER MICHAEL BANNER; 21/05/2018 – IPG Mediabrands Brings Agencies Society and Ansible Under Reprise Banner; 23/03/2018 – Banner Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Banner Corporation Announces Results of Annual Meeting, Shareholders Approve All Proposals and Confirm All Nominated Directors to Board; New Directors Join the Board; 12/04/2018 – BANNER HEALTH AGREES TO SETTLE FALSE CLAIMS ACT ALLEGATIONS; 23/04/2018 – Banner Corp 1Q Rev From Core Operations $117.4; 05/03/2018 Banner Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Post `Troubles,’ Anti-British Banner Still Flies in St. Patrick’s Parade; 21/05/2018 – Obamas to Produce Films, Series With Obamas Under Higher Ground Productions Banner

Cincinnati Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (CMI) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company sold 38,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 606,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.73 million, down from 644,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Cummins Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $142.07. About 130,185 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%; 27/04/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. sanctions risk hurting Russian van maker GAZ; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q EPS Cut 87c by Cost of Product Campaign; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda 16,2%-16.6% of Sales; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B

More notable recent Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Banner Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Banner Corporation’s (NASDAQ:BANR) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Daily Dividend Report: BANR, CNOB, FCX, MSM, PMT – Nasdaq” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Banner Corporation Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 8% to $0.41 Per Share, Renews Stock Repurchase Program and Schedules 1Q19 Conference Call and Webcast – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold BANR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.36 million shares or 0.02% less from 28.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of New York Mellon reported 839,077 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 10,034 shares. Stifel invested in 272,520 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Legal And General Gp Public Limited accumulated 81,539 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 16,430 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated holds 0% or 14 shares. Moreover, Parametric Port Associate Lc has 0% invested in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 68,307 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited reported 392,730 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 8,586 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab, a Sweden-based fund reported 79,746 shares. Thb Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Mufg Americas holds 2,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 24,073 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 171,771 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 30,933 shares.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $6,380 activity.

Analysts await Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.19 per share. BANR’s profit will be $36.29M for 12.69 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Banner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenleaf Tru holds 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 1,732 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Commerce Limited has invested 0.04% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Chem Retail Bank holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 9,239 shares. First Financial In reported 160 shares stake. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 1,405 shares. Culbertson A N And has 1.73% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 0.11% or 239,475 shares. Wetherby Asset invested in 4,653 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc has 0.05% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.22% or 204,714 shares. Kings Point Cap Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 769 shares. Axa, a France-based fund reported 95,761 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated invested in 0.05% or 1.02 million shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability reported 15 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sterling Llc holds 54,105 shares.