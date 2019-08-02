As Cummins Ord (CMI) Stock Declined, Shareholder Cincinnati Insurance Company Has Cut by $5.98 Million Its Position; Pfizer (PFE) Share Price Declined While Kentucky Retirement Systems Decreased by $365,904 Its Holding

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 8,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 242,728 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31 million, down from 251,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $37.83. About 13.65 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 19/04/2018 – Pfizer Invites Public to Listen to Webcast of April 26 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER ALTERNATIVES INCLUDE A SPIN-OFF, SALE; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 11/05/2018 – eFFECTOR Initiates Randomized Dosing in Phase 2 Checkpoint Combination Trial of eFT508 and Avelumab in Colorectal Cancer; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: Dacomitinib to Treat Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer With EGFR-Activating Mutations; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – JOINED TRINETX GLOBAL HEALTH RESEARCH NETWORK, WILL HAVE ACCESS TO CLINICAL DATA FROM TRINETX’S NETWORK OF HEALTHCARE ORGANIZATIONS; 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY PRESENT DATA ON ORAL ANTICOAGULANTS; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s PhIII kidney cancer study for Inlyta flops as investigators flag a dead end on outcomes (but SFJ pays for the gamble) $PFE; 04/05/2018 – Pneumococcal Infections: 2018 Pipeline Highlights – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES

Cincinnati Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (CMI) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company sold 38,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 606,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.73 million, down from 644,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Cummins Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $158.12. About 718,975 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Raises Outlook for 2018; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 01/05/2018 – Cummins: Product Campaign Subject to Regulatory Approval; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda 16,2%-16.6% of Sales; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 10/05/2018 – Experienced Biotech Executive and Scientific Leader Dr. Stephen Harrison Joins Engine Biosciences as Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Apr 01 to Mar 31

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $94,399 activity. 423 shares valued at $63,499 were sold by HERMAN ALEXIS M on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin, a California-based fund reported 3.34M shares. Bridgewater Associate LP has invested 0.03% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Scotia stated it has 4,524 shares. Mackenzie Finance invested in 0.02% or 62,554 shares. Boston Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 49,968 shares. Pittenger & Anderson holds 0% or 150 shares. Lau Assoc Ltd Co invested in 9,750 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Hallmark Capital Inc has invested 0.21% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Chilton Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 2,770 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc stated it has 1.00 million shares. The Ohio-based Victory has invested 0.04% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Cutter & Brokerage Incorporated accumulated 0.07% or 1,464 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0.04% or 544,019 shares in its portfolio. Duncker Streett Comm Incorporated, a Missouri-based fund reported 50 shares. Wendell David Assoc holds 1,650 shares.

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 81,000 shares to 226,446 shares, valued at $43.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Midwest Bank Tru Division invested 0.53% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Fagan Associate Inc has 5,171 shares. Sabal Tru Co owns 2.75% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 728,151 shares. Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). The Kansas-based Meritage Mngmt has invested 0.52% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Pggm Invs invested in 1.32% or 6.07 million shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc stated it has 44,890 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Ci Invests holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 1.16 million shares. Montecito Bancshares And reported 55,873 shares stake. Sonata Group has invested 0.52% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Boston Private Wealth Lc owns 877,834 shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2,315 shares. Atwood & Palmer Inc has invested 0.13% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Sun Life Financial reported 9,452 shares stake. Capital International Ca holds 0.05% or 10,790 shares.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 6,391 shares to 34,946 shares, valued at $2.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.