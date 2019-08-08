As Cummins Ord (CMI) Shares Declined, Cincinnati Insurance Company Cut by $5.98 Million Its Stake; As Pepsico (PEP) Share Price Rose, Shareholder United Services Automobile Association Has Lowered Holding

Cincinnati Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (CMI) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company sold 38,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 606,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.73 million, down from 644,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Cummins Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $152.26. About 1.29M shares traded or 4.93% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 18/04/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference May 9; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 22/05/2018 – Cummins Named A Top Company for Diversity for 12th Straight Year

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association sold 63,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 1.38 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $169.49 million, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $127.78. About 4.84 million shares traded or 7.64% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO DEAL FOR BARE SNACKS IS SAID TO BE LESS THAN $200M:CNBC; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $2B Share Repurchases in 2018; 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO – TOTAL DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $5 BLN & SHARE BUYBACKS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2 BLN IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.42B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Page Arthur B reported 10,002 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. 391,724 are held by River Road Asset Management Limited Liability Company. Ami Invest Management invested in 1.33% or 20,590 shares. Lincoln National Corp has 9,745 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Violich Cap Mgmt invested in 90,696 shares. Kanawha Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 132,439 shares stake. Thompson Inv Incorporated has invested 0.71% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Tortoise Mngmt Ltd owns 4,197 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Etrade Cap Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.19% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Lvm Limited Mi has 0.34% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Legacy Capital Partners Inc owns 1.14% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 20,003 shares. Culbertson A N And Incorporated invested in 2.41% or 68,318 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 4.49M shares or 0.22% of the stock. Destination Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.28% or 40,830 shares. Moreover, Marathon Asset Mngmt Llp has 0.53% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 326,188 shares.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 21.30 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $38.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 69,870 shares to 720,324 shares, valued at $40.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 81,273 shares in the quarter, for a total of 989,995 shares, and has risen its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI).

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 81,000 shares to 226,446 shares, valued at $43.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Capital Advisers holds 0.05% or 41,855 shares. Glenmede Trust Na owns 86,775 shares. Oakworth has invested 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Moreover, Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 161,230 shares. Congress Asset Ma owns 34,031 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Skba Cap Ltd Llc holds 3.17% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 125,100 shares. Usca Ria Limited Liability has 0.9% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 26,448 shares. 72 were accumulated by Gradient Ltd Liability Corporation. Westpac Bk stated it has 46,398 shares. Stevens Mgmt LP invested in 0.13% or 18,565 shares. Bank Of New York Mellon, New York-based fund reported 2.18 million shares. Hillsdale Inv Management holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 3,250 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 3,059 shares. 1,900 were reported by Cordasco Net.