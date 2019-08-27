As Cummins Ord (CMI) Share Value Declined, Cincinnati Insurance Company Lowered by $5.98 Million Its Position; Stewart & Patten Co Has Lowered Its Position in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by $633,615

Cincinnati Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (CMI) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company sold 38,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 606,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.73M, down from 644,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Cummins Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $143.14. About 1.10 million shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%; 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015; 01/05/2018 – Cummins In Process of Finalizing Details of Product Campaign; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold 3,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 144,092 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.02 million, down from 148,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $166.81. About 786,649 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 07/03/2018 – ADP Report U.S. Labor Market Continues to Experience Uninterrupted Growth; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 16%-17%; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 EPS Up 11%-12%; Had Seen Up 8%-9%; 16/05/2018 – ADP SAYS PARIS AIRPORTS APRIL TRAFFIC WAS IMPACTED BY STRIKES; 07/03/2018 – Ingo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Manufacturing Industry Had Strongest Jobs Increase in More Than Three Years; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 5.2%; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce; 05/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Appointments within Groupe ADP

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96 million and $548.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 11,020 shares to 106,120 shares, valued at $11.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 16,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,202 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Markel Corporation owns 530,700 shares or 1.42% of their US portfolio. Veritable Lp reported 30,513 shares. 1,781 were reported by Janney Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. 9,328 are owned by Beese Fulmer Inv Management Inc. Raymond James Advsr accumulated 0.12% or 176,717 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 11,096 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Gru Ltd Com has invested 0.44% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). United Svcs Automobile Association reported 0.19% stake. Mastrapasqua Asset reported 42,689 shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. Guyasuta Investment has invested 1.29% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Adage Capital Prtn Grp Inc Ltd invested in 485,224 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd Llc reported 4,663 shares. Century holds 0.28% or 1.72 million shares in its portfolio. Eagle Global Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Moreover, Shufro Rose And Llc has 0.08% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 5,228 shares.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bill Ackman Exits Positions in United Technologies and Automatic Data Processing – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Momentum Investors Will Love Automatic Data Processing (ADP) – Nasdaq” published on February 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ADP +2.5% after profit beat, solid guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Reasons to Buy IBM Stock on the Dip – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 81,000 shares to 226,446 shares, valued at $43.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) ROE Of 29% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cummins Sees Sales Growth Stall Out – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cummins Is Gapping Down For A Reason – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$161, Is It Time To Put Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.