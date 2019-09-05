As Cummins Ord (CMI) Share Value Declined, Cincinnati Insurance Company Has Trimmed Its Position by $5.98 Million; China Mobile LTD (CHL) Shares Declined While Mawer Investment Management LTD Decreased Holding by $552,050

Cincinnati Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (CMI) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company sold 38,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 606,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.73 million, down from 644,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Cummins Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.51B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $148.97. About 974,599 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – GLOBAL POWER GENERATION MARKETS CONTINUE TO REMAIN UNCERTAIN; 05/04/2018 – Teamsters: Cummins Workers Across America Remember Dr. King, Continue Fight For Affordable Health Care; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins; 14/05/2018 – Cummins and JAC Motors Form Joint Venture Partnership; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Now Sees 2018 Revenue Up 10%-14%

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in China Mobile Ltd (CHL) by 26.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 11,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 31,127 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, down from 42,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in China Mobile Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $172.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $42.07. About 578,298 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – AS AT 31 MARCH 2018, TOTAL NUMBER OF MOBILE CUSTOMERS WAS AROUND 899 MLN; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile FY Pretax Pft CNY148.14B; 17/05/2018 – China Mobile: Frank Wong Kwong Shing Resigns as Independent Non-Executive Director; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – FY OPERATING REVENUE WAS RMB740.5 BLN, UP BY 4.5%; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY OPER REV. 740.51B YUAN, EST. 745.35B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE SAYS PLANS TO REDUCE TARIFF BY MORE THAN 30 PCT THIS YEAR, EXPECTS ARPU TO DROP; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LTD- 2017 PROFIT FOR THE YEAR RMB 1,943 MLN; 19/03/2018 – China Mobile End-February Subscribers at 894.6 Mln (Table); 20/04/2018 – China Mobile’s Profit Gains as It Adds Millions of Users a Month; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- EXPECTED 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE ABOUT RMB 34 BLN

More notable recent China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There An Opportunity With China Mobile Limited’s (HKG:941) 26% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “46 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Will the 5G Revolution Bring Upside to Nokia Stock? – Investorplace.com” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About China Mobile Limited (CHL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “75 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93B and $14.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 234,310 shares to 1.97 million shares, valued at $274.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 278,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.51M shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH).

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 EPS, down 5.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $4.05 per share. CMI’s profit will be $605.89M for 9.70 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.27 actual EPS reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 81,000 shares to 226,446 shares, valued at $43.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cummins’s Guidance Raises Red Flags for Caterpillar – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These Fundamentals Make Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Boeing vs. Caterpillar – The Motley Fool” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$161, Is It Time To Put Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

