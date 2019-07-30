As Cummins Ord (CMI) Share Price Rose, Cincinnati Insurance Company Trimmed Its Position by $5.98 Million; Fly Leasing LTD (FLY) Holder Mangrove Partners Has Upped Its Stake

Cincinnati Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (CMI) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company sold 38,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 606,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.73M, down from 644,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Cummins Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $173.97. About 1.11 million shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Cummins and JAC Motors Form Joint Venture Partnership; 16/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Now Sees 2018 Revenue Up 10%-14%; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Rev $5.6B

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Fly Leasing Ltd (FLY) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 124,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.29 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.87 million, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Fly Leasing Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $553.64M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $17.06. About 87,514 shares traded. Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) has risen 7.98% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.55% the S&P500. Some Historical FLY News: 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q EPS 34c; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Net $9.63M; 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $26; 16/05/2018 – Fly Leasing’s Acquisition of Major Aircraft Portfolio Approved by AirAsia Hldrs; 16/05/2018 – Fly Leasing’s Acquisition of Major Aircraft Portfolio Approved by AirAsia Shareholders; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q Rev $107.9M; 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14 FROM $13.5; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING – DEALS RELATING TO FLY’S ACQUISITION OF 55 AIRBUS NARROW-BODY AIRCRAFT APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS OF AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING: AIRASIA HLDRS OK BUY OF MAJOR AIRCRAFT PORTFOLIO

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50M and $747.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (NYSE:AT) by 1.44M shares to 7.57 million shares, valued at $19.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intersect Capital Llc stated it has 10,005 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsrs Lc holds 0.07% or 20,651 shares in its portfolio. Parnassus Invests Ca has invested 0.93% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Lord Abbett And Co Ltd Liability Co reported 0.56% stake. Adirondack Com stated it has 1,092 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Moreover, Legacy Private Tru has 0.06% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 3,265 shares. The Vermont-based Manchester Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Cadinha And Ltd Liability Co owns 48,841 shares for 1.51% of their portfolio. Stock Yards State Bank reported 2,255 shares. Mckinley Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Delaware has invested 0.01% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc reported 7,385 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Amica Mutual Co holds 0.1% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 5,118 shares. 1St Source Bank holds 8,513 shares. First Finance Bank holds 8,383 shares. City has invested 0.41% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $94,399 activity. The insider Embree Tracy A sold 206 shares worth $30,900.