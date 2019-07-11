As Cummins Ord (CMI) Market Value Rose, Holder Cincinnati Insurance Company Has Lowered Position by $5.98 Million; First American Financial Corpo (FAF) Stake Lifted by James Investment Research Inc

Cincinnati Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (CMI) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company sold 38,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 606,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.73M, down from 644,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Cummins Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $167.52. About 62,520 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins: Product Campaign Subject to Regulatory Approval; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96; 14/05/2018 – Cummins-JAC Joint Venture to Continue Ops at the Manufacturing Facility in Hefei, Chin; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 05/04/2018 – Teamsters: Cummins Workers Across America Remember Dr. King, Continue Fight For Affordable Health Care; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 664M RUPEES; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC

James Investment Research Inc increased its stake in First American Financial Corpo (FAF) by 699.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc bought 13,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,127 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $779,000, up from 1,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in First American Financial Corpo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 15,830 shares traded. First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) has risen 2.50% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FAF News: 12/04/2018 – First American Mortgage Solutions Expands Product Access Through Its Digital Gateway; 23/05/2018 – The Surprising Impact of Rising Rates on Market Potential, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 09/05/2018 – First American Financial Names Martha B. Wyrsch to Bd of Directors; 14/05/2018 – FASB Will Operate With Six Members While FAF Trustees Begin Search for Monk’s Successor; 09/05/2018 – FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION APPOINTS MARTHA B. WYRSCH TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q EPS 67c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold FAF shares while 102 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 90.93 million shares or 2.69% less from 93.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 9,000 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability accumulated 0.04% or 11,900 shares. Cambiar Invsts Ltd Llc accumulated 61,753 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 437,209 shares. 228 are owned by Pathstone Family Office Ltd Co. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 0.07% stake. Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 17,443 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street Corp reported 0.01% stake. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Com Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Sei Invests holds 0.02% or 93,785 shares. Kepos Capital Limited Partnership reported 21,346 shares. King Luther Cap Management has invested 0% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, Georgia-based fund reported 180,275 shares. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd holds 0.01% or 7,022 shares in its portfolio. Becker Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF).

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64B and $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology Inc (NYSE:VSH) by 44,951 shares to 165,352 shares, valued at $3.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 6,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,078 shares, and cut its stake in Trimas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Schwerin Boyle Capital Mgmt reported 78,400 shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. Rmb Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1,763 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Inc has invested 0.39% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 211,928 shares. Tocqueville Asset LP reported 2,771 shares. Moreover, First Allied Advisory Inc has 0.04% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Llc invested 0.03% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Atlas Browninc invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Indiana-based Wallington Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Convergence Invest Prtn Ltd holds 0.33% or 9,445 shares. Pitcairn Company invested 0.05% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Hamlin Lc has invested 1.53% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Trust Of Vermont invested 0.04% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Essex Financial holds 3,351 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $4.34 EPS, up 4.83% or $0.20 from last year’s $4.14 per share. CMI’s profit will be $683.98M for 9.65 P/E if the $4.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.20 actual EPS reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 81,000 shares to 226,446 shares, valued at $43.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.