As Cummins Com (CMI) Valuation Rose, Silvercrest Asset Management Group Lifted Holding; As Osi Systems (OSIS) Market Valuation Rose, Group One Trading LP Lowered Its Holding by $347,826

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc Com (CMI) by 120.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 9,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 17,512 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, up from 7,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $169.73. About 822,905 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Raises Outlook for 2018; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96; 05/04/2018 – Teamsters: Cummins Workers Across America Remember Dr. King, Continue Fight For Affordable Health Care; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 664M RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Announces Availability of X12™ With Autocar; 10/05/2018 – Experienced Biotech Executive and Scientific Leader Dr. Stephen Harrison Joins Engine Biosciences as Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President; 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Osi Systems Inc (OSIS) by 39.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 3,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,148 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $539,000, down from 10,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Osi Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $115.92. About 153,590 shares traded. OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) has risen 52.08% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.65% the S&P500. Some Historical OSIS News: 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems 3Q Rev $267.3M; 18/04/2018 – OSI Systems Announces Third Quarter Conference Call; 06/03/2018 OSI SYSTEMS INC – PROGRAM DOES NOT HAVE AN EXPIRATION DAT; 20/04/2018 – DJ OSI Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSIS); 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems Raises Fiscal Yr 2018 Guidance; 26/04/2018 – OSI RAISING FISCAL 2018 SALES AND NON-GAAP EPS GUIDANCE; 21/05/2018 – OSI Systems Presenting at ROTH Conference Jun 19; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS INC OSIS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.54, REV VIEW $1.06 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $3.50-Adj EPS $3.69; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS 3Q REV. $267.3M, EST. $263.4M

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $769,399 activity. 423 shares valued at $63,499 were sold by HERMAN ALEXIS M on Tuesday, February 12. On Friday, January 18 Freeland Richard Joseph sold $675,000 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 4,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87B and $10.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 19,115 shares to 72,725 shares, valued at $11.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (NYSE:PNC) by 3,085 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 422,257 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.81 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $5.38 million activity. SZE VICTOR S also sold $1.73M worth of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) on Tuesday, February 12. On Monday, February 11 EDRICK ALAN I sold $865,320 worth of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) or 10,000 shares. MEHRA AJAY also sold $2.42M worth of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) on Monday, February 4. On Monday, February 4 Ballhaus William Francis JR sold $60,170 worth of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) or 675 shares.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 154,449 shares to 252,992 shares, valued at $898,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lendingtree Inc New (Call) by 4,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Wayfair Inc (Call).

Analysts await OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 2.94% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.02 per share. OSIS’s profit will be $19.01 million for 27.60 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by OSI Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.