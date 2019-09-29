As Cummins Com (CMI) Valuation Declined, Churchill Management Lifted Holding; Rivulet Capital Increases Stake in Sealed Air New (SEE)

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 0.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 41,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 4.44 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $190.05 million, up from 4.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $41.37. About 332,505 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 24/04/2018 – Sealed Air Short-Interest Ratio Rises 99% to 10 Days; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Board of Directors Elects Jerry R. Whitaker Chairman of the Board; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Backs 2018 View of Sales $4.75B-$4.8B; 17/05/2018 – SEALED AIR: NAMES JERRY R. WHITAKER NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SAYS INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $2.35-$2.45; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 03/04/2018 Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy

Churchill Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc Com (CMI) by 36.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp bought 4,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 17,437 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.99M, up from 12,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $161.3. About 786,550 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS; 10/05/2018 – Experienced Biotech Executive and Scientific Leader Dr. Stephen Harrison Joins Engine Biosciences as Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda 16,2%-16.6% of Sales; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC; 14/05/2018 – CUMMINS & JAC MOTORS FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q EPS Cut 87c by Cost of Product Campaign; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45 billion and $3.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP) by 7,747 shares to 128,492 shares, valued at $16.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 6,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,781 shares, and cut its stake in Humana Inc Com (NYSE:HUM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold CMI shares while 271 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 125.27 million shares or 1.13% more from 123.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Coastline Trust Co reported 5,605 shares. Monetary Management Group Inc Inc invested in 0.11% or 1,600 shares. Twin Management Incorporated accumulated 0.13% or 10,710 shares. Moreover, Horan Cap Mngmt has 0.23% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 7,563 shares. Gideon Advsrs reported 0.62% stake. Exane Derivatives accumulated 0% or 25,651 shares. Axa holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 84,134 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank has invested 0.02% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Riggs Asset Managment Communications Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 200 shares. 8,371 were accumulated by Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland). Kings Point Mngmt holds 769 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Farmers Com owns 1,964 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Covington Mngmt holds 59,413 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Transamerica Financial Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.07% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 2,002 shares.

