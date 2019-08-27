As Cummins Com (CMI) Stock Declined, Archford Capital Strategies Has Increased Position; Borgwarner (BWA) Stock Declined While M&T Bank Has Cut Position

Archford Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc Com (CMI) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archford Capital Strategies Llc bought 2,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 13,456 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 11,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archford Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $143.91. About 644,397 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – GLOBAL POWER GENERATION MARKETS CONTINUE TO REMAIN UNCERTAIN; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 14/05/2018 – Cummins-JAC Joint Venture to Continue Ops at the Manufacturing Facility in Hefei, Chin; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-Elgar scores unbeaten ton but Cummins makes it Australia’s day; 01/05/2018 – Cummins In Process of Finalizing Details of Product Campaign; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES; 13/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barrons.com

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 83.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&T Bank Corp sold 163,676 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 33,446 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, down from 197,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&T Bank Corp who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $31.19. About 1.01M shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY Sales $10.77B-$10.94B; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Dividend of 17c; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Net $225M; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma II Engine; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – EXPECTS SECOND QUARTER 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH OF 7.0% TO 9.0%; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – 2018 NET EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $4.30 TO $4.40; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma Il Engine

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Trust has 0.05% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Security Bancshares Of So Dak owns 6,428 shares or 1.27% of their US portfolio. The New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.06% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 20,751 are owned by Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company. Green Square Capital Llc reported 8,929 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 94,168 shares. Wallington Asset Mgmt Limited Com has 0.06% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 1,400 shares. Sigma Planning has invested 0.08% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Eqis Cap Mgmt has invested 0.12% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Neuberger Berman Group Inc owns 21,036 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 3,346 are owned by North Star Investment Mgmt. 3,059 are owned by Ing Groep Nv. Blair William And Company Il holds 11,458 shares. Beacon Group Incorporated reported 3,208 shares. Moreover, Stanley has 0.07% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Archford Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $349.45M and $271.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM) by 38,720 shares to 83,529 shares, valued at $3.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 25,119 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,092 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund (VTV).

M&T Bank Corp, which manages about $19.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,027 shares to 25,014 shares, valued at $14.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) by 30,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,828 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

