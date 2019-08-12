As Cummins Com (CMI) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Miller Howard Investments Has Lifted Its Holding; T Mobile Us (TMUS) Holder Overbrook Management Lifted Holding

Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp bought 16,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 501,208 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.63M, up from 484,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $76.87. About 1.18M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 09/05/2018 – ALTICE USA SAYS HAS BEGUN LAYING DOWN ITS FIBER-TO-THE-HOME NETWORK, WILL PROBABLY LAUNCH COMMERCIAL PRODUCT IN THIRD QUARTER – CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – SoftBank Names Sprint’s Claure COO After T-Mobile Acquisition; 07/03/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: NOW GAINING 1.7 USERS FOR EACH SUBSCRIBER LOST; 30/04/2018 – Next Hurdle for T-Mobile, Sprint Merger: Trump Administration; 30/04/2018 – ‘A competitor will be removed’ from the market if @sprint and @TMobile merge, says analyst; 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile hired lobbying firm linked to former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s: Change of Outlook to Negative Reflects the Fact That DT’s Consolidated Net Leverage Will Increase Following the Merger of TMUS and Sprint; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 27/04/2018 – Dealbook: Sprint and T-Mobile Are Said to Be Close to Merging

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased its stake in Cummins Inc Com (CMI) by 2124.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc bought 463,562 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 485,381 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.63 million, up from 21,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $148.07. About 839,230 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 22/05/2018 – Cummins Named A Top Company for Diversity for 12th Straight Year; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 14/05/2018 – Cummins-JAC Joint Venture to Continue Ops at the Manufacturing Facility in Hefei, Chin; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Announces Availability of X12™ With Autocar; 18/04/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference May 9; 16/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68 billion and $3.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp Com (NYSE:PBA) by 627,344 shares to 696,185 shares, valued at $25.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bce Inc Com New (NYSE:BCE) by 161,654 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 941,477 shares, and cut its stake in Aegon N V Ny Registry Shs (NYSE:AEG).