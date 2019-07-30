As Cummins (CMI) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Has Trimmed Its Holding by $7.77 Million; As Extreme Networks (EXTR) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Springowl Associates Has Decreased Position by $840,000

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) by 37.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 200,796 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, down from 320,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Extreme Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $853.85 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.19. About 953,650 shares traded. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 23.62% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q Rev $277M-$287M; 24/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Credit Suisse Conference Jun 15; 30/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces that Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) Securities Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss; 29/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ Extreme Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXTR); 23/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference Jun 15; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Rev $262M; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS 3Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 21C; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – QTRLY GAAP NET LOSS $0.12 PER BASIC SHARE

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 18.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp sold 49,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 216,056 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.11 million, down from 265,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $173.97. About 1.11M shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – Black Cactus Global appoints Dr. Ramesh Para as Chief Executive Officer; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 16/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Had Seen 2018 Revenue Up 4%-8%; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 01/05/2018 – Cummins: Product Campaign Subject to Regulatory Approval

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$161, Is It Time To Put Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cummins declares $1.311 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About HNI Corporation’s (NYSE:HNI) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These Fundamentals Make Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp, which manages about $5.31B and $6.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 10,900 shares to 900,333 shares, valued at $170.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 118,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 640,481 shares, and has risen its stake in Unilever Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:UL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning holds 19,662 shares. Skba Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 125,100 shares or 3.17% of the stock. Birmingham Capital Management Com Al reported 25,460 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc holds 24,451 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Jacobs & Ca holds 0.82% or 30,472 shares in its portfolio. Community Bancorporation Na reported 17,517 shares. Perkins Coie reported 0.03% stake. Yhb Advsr accumulated 15,663 shares. Thomas White Int Ltd has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Sandy Spring Bancshares accumulated 1,505 shares or 0.02% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) owns 147 shares. Dubuque Bank Tru holds 0.01% or 461 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Limited Liability owns 144,212 shares. South Texas Money Management invested in 2,735 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $94,399 activity. HERMAN ALEXIS M also sold $63,499 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold EXTR shares while 57 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 91.87 million shares or 5.68% more from 86.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Missouri-based Kennedy Capital Incorporated has invested 0.14% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). D E Shaw has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0% or 107,930 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 129,810 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 43,700 shares. Springowl Ltd Liability holds 200,796 shares. Hbk Investments LP accumulated 0.02% or 192,200 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). The New York-based Pdt Llc has invested 0.07% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lc reported 2.46M shares. The Ohio-based Victory Cap Management has invested 0% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Cornercap Investment Counsel reported 137,335 shares. Bogle Inv Mgmt Ltd Partnership De invested in 0.36% or 627,346 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement has 46,994 shares for 0% of their portfolio.