As Cummins (CMI) Valuation Rose, Matthew 25 Management Has Lifted by $314,000 Its Stake; As Clorox Co Del Com (CLX) Shares Declined, Willis Investment Counsel Lowered Holding

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (CMI) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $169.15. About 650,428 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 18/04/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference May 9; 14/05/2018 – Cummins-JAC Joint Venture to Continue Ops at the Manufacturing Facility in Hefei, Chin; 01/05/2018 – Cummins In Process of Finalizing Details of Product Campaign; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Jan 01 to Mar 31

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del Com (CLX) by 27.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 9,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.02M, down from 34,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Clorox Co Del Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $155.77. About 499,432 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 24.60% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180921: The Clorox Company; HPH Specialized International Fund 1, LP; 21/05/2018 – Clorox Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of 96 Cents Per Share; 14/03/2018 – Kingsford® Charcoal And Major League Baseball™ Celebrate That Opening Day Is Back; 21/05/2018 – CLOROX CO CLX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.96/SHR; 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Taking Aggressive Action to Address Headwinds, Support Margin Improvement Over Time; 07/05/2018 – Clorox at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Affected by Industrywide Cost Pressures in Near Term; 13/03/2018 – Hidden Valley First To Leverage Allrecipes’ AmazonFresh Integration; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED NUTRANEXT DEAL CREDIT NEG; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Add to EPS in FY2

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,724 are held by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.01% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Congress Asset Ma has 0.74% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 353,828 shares. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa reported 2,025 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Moreover, Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has 2.83% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks holds 285,047 shares. Private Advisor Gp Lc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 26,563 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt has 0.05% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Bridgecreek Investment Ltd Liability reported 31,770 shares. Tobam accumulated 95,096 shares. Mackenzie Corp has 18,582 shares. Bragg Advisors Inc owns 9,355 shares. 2,000 were reported by Old Point Trust And Fincl N A. U S Investors stated it has 7,310 shares.

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.85 EPS, up 11.45% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.66 per share. CLX’s profit will be $235.63M for 21.05 P/E if the $1.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.47% EPS growth.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 35,454 shares to 287,012 shares, valued at $13.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Howden Joinery by 216,561 shares in the quarter, for a total of 386,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (OEF).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.63 million activity.

More notable recent The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Clorox shuffles leaders as COO resigns post – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Clorox Has a Rough Earnings Report: Is It Time to Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on May 04, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Clorox to Present at 35th Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference – PRNewswire” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Clorox’s Shares Aren’t Cheap – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 17, 2018.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cummins: Profiting From Cycles – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Citi Upgrades Cummins, Cites Improving Chinese Environment – Benzinga” published on April 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Hydrogenics Corporation to Cummins Inc. is Fair to Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $769,399 activity. $63,499 worth of stock was sold by HERMAN ALEXIS M on Tuesday, February 12. The insider Embree Tracy A sold 206 shares worth $30,900.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Management reported 0.07% stake. Cambiar Limited Company holds 210,293 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company owns 1,090 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Co reported 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Caprock Grp Inc Inc Inc stated it has 3,947 shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 117 shares. D E Shaw & has 90,486 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management accumulated 153,803 shares. 17 are held by Nuwave Inv Llc. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa owns 6,244 shares. Moreover, Windward Cap Mngmt Communication Ca has 1.42% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 70,169 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 0.05% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Lpl Fin Ltd accumulated 80,454 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cibc Ww invested in 0.03% or 24,270 shares. Parkside Finance Fincl Bank reported 0.02% stake.