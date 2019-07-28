As Cummins (CMI) Stock Value Rose, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Has Increased by $497,219 Its Holding; Tcw Group Maintains Holding in Motorola Solutions (MSI)

Tcw Group Inc increased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 54.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc bought 16,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,685 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42 million, up from 29,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $170.1. About 542,712 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 35.20% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 19/04/2018 – Phone Scoop: Motorola Making Gains in U.S. Market: Lenovo is finding renewed success for its Motorola phone business in the; 30/04/2018 – Aiqudo Announces Global Voice Assistant Agreement with Motorola; 10/05/2018 – Zoom Telephonics Begins Volume Shipments of Motorola AC1700 Dual-Band WiFi Gigabit Router with Extended Range; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Solutions Details TETRA Network Supporting Gold Coast Games; 10/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $74; 23/05/2018 – Boeing and Motorola Solutions Foundation present inaugural Chicago STEM Signing Day; 15/03/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Accuses Hytera of Filing Anticompetitive Practices Lawsuit as Retaliation; 24/04/2018 – Collahuasi Mine Aims to Be 100% Safe; 28/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC – SCOTT WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE ON COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS UNTIL ITS 2019 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS IF RE-ELECTED; 28/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC – SAMUEL C. SCOTT WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT 2019 ANNUAL MEETING

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 481.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co bought 3,167 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,825 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $604,000, up from 658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $174.74. About 855,240 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness of Hurricane Safety and Readiness; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 05/04/2018 – Teamsters: Cummins Workers Across America Remember Dr. King, Continue Fight For Affordable Health Care; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Had Seen 2018 Revenue Up 4%-8%; 14/05/2018 – Cummins-JAC Joint Venture to Continue Ops at the Manufacturing Facility in Hefei, Chin; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77 billion and $14.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) by 4,016 shares to 600,116 shares, valued at $86.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 2,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,063 shares, and cut its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $94,399 activity. $30,900 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) was sold by Embree Tracy A on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 4,241 shares stake. Moreover, Capital Fund Mgmt Sa has 0.08% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 66,788 shares. Weiss Asset Management Limited Partnership invested 0.02% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.47% or 51,109 shares. Moreover, Us Comml Bank De has 0.05% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 112,396 shares. Moors & Cabot owns 7,934 shares. Evermay Wealth Management Limited Co holds 0.17% or 3,798 shares. Utah Retirement Systems owns 0.09% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 28,106 shares. New York-based Cipher Lp has invested 0.12% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Cambridge Inv Research Advsr invested in 56,578 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.05% or 15,104 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.44% or 621,829 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can has 335,124 shares. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset has invested 0.03% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South State has invested 0.03% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands stated it has 20,200 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 79 shares. Twin Tree Lp invested in 1,130 shares or 0% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 7,797 shares. Amalgamated Bank holds 0.07% or 21,007 shares in its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). 63,786 are owned by Stevens Cap Lp. Utah Retirement accumulated 0.09% or 30,549 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability Company accumulated 23,378 shares or 0.07% of the stock. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 22,390 shares. Bp Public Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.36% or 67,000 shares. Poplar Forest Capital Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 1,518 shares. Natl Pension Ser holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 193,785 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.52% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) or 2.26 million shares.