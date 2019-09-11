As Cummins (CMI) Stock Value Declined, S&T Bank Has Trimmed Its Position by $522,810; As Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) Stock Rose, Walleye Trading Trimmed by $929,025 Its Position

Walleye Trading Llc decreased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 73.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc sold 37,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.71% . The institutional investor held 13,639 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $351,000, down from 50,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $30.05. About 1.41 million shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld flops as it reveals SEC notice; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Rev $217.2M; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Got Wells Notice From SEC Staff on April; 12/05/2018 – SeaWorld Makes a Splash — Barron’s; 21/04/2018 – DJ SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEAS); 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Rises Above Expectations As Attendance Increases — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Likely to Face SEC Claims Over Misleading Investors; 08/05/2018 – San Antonio Bus: Exclusive: SeaWorld San Antonio president talks new messaging and momentum; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Previously Disclosed It Was Being Investigated for Executives Comments About ‘Blackfish’ Documentary

S&T Bank decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank sold 3,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 51,955 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.20 million, down from 55,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $165.49. About 1.20 million shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500.

Analysts await SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, up 25.66% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.13 per share. SEAS’s profit will be $111.71 million for 5.29 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 121.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 21 investors sold SEAS shares while 63 reduced holdings.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yelp Inc (Call) (NYSE:YELP) by 253,900 shares to 277,100 shares, valued at $9.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deutsche Bank Ag (Call) (NYSE:DB) by 80,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (Call) (NYSE:FNV).

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Axle & Mfg Holdings (NYSE:AXL) by 122,453 shares to 607,072 shares, valued at $8.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) by 105,332 shares in the quarter, for a total of 551,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 EPS, down 5.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $4.05 per share. CMI’s profit will be $551.51M for 10.77 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.27 actual EPS reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.