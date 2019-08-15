As Cummins (CMI) Stock Value Declined, Brandywine Global Investment Management Upped Its Holding by $5.99 Million; As Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Market Value Rose, Pittenger & Anderson Raised Stake

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 1274.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 96,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 104,430 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09 million, up from 7,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.77. About 5.09 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 23/03/2018 – CBC British Columbia: #BREAKING: Federal Green Party Leader Elizabeth May arrested at Kinder Morgan protest site. Updated story; 11/04/2018 – MORNEAU HAS SPOKEN TO KINDER MORGAN SINCE ANNOUNCEMENT; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Warned It Would Ditch Project on May 31 Amid Political, Legal Uncertainty; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE, EXPECT TO CONTINUE FUNDING ALL GROWTH CAPITAL THROUGH OPERATING CASH FLOWS; 26/04/2018 – British Columbia Move Comes as Doubt Hovers Over Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain Project; 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau to meet premiers on pipeline strife; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – GOVT OF CANADA AGREED TO FUND RESUMPTION OF TMEP PLANNING & CONSTRUCTION WORK UNDER SEPARATE FEDERAL GOVT RECOURSE CREDIT FACILITY UNTIL DEAL CLOSES; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Expectations Assume Average Annual Prices for Henry Hub Natural Gas of $3 Per MMBtu; 29/05/2018 – Canada’s Morneau: Deal Expected to Close in August, Subject to Kinder Morgan Shareholders; 16/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS FEDERAL GOVERNMENT’S STATEMENT ON POSSIBLY PROVIDING AID TO KINDER MORGAN CANADA IS ‘IMPORTANT’

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 36.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 38,151 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 141,528 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.34 million, up from 103,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $145.23. About 802,538 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins Raises Outlook for 2018; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Rev $5.6B; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda 16,2%-16.6% of Sales; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Posts $187M Pretax Charge in 1Q for Expected Costs of Campaign

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coastline Trust Co holds 5,680 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Yhb Inv Advsr owns 15,663 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Hamlin Mngmt Lc holds 1.53% or 218,106 shares in its portfolio. Stillwater Inv holds 12,285 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr Incorporated reported 58,701 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 544,019 shares stake. 87,988 are held by Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Llc. 24,996 are owned by Meritage Portfolio Management. Guardian Life Ins Of America invested in 0.01% or 418 shares. Chemical Savings Bank has invested 0.16% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Lockheed Martin Invest Mngmt invested in 0.16% or 22,000 shares. Bb&T has invested 0.02% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 0.04% or 4,543 shares in its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Inc has invested 0.02% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Two Sigma Secs Ltd Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$161, Is It Time To Put Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cummins: A Strong Dividend Engine For Your Dividend Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cummins -5% seeing flat revenue for 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “What Investors Should Do With Their Shares Of Cummins – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46 billion and $14.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 187,415 shares to 5,764 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 12,329 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 210,035 shares, and cut its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL).

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 15,180 shares to 52,600 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 8,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,172 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Company Of Oklahoma reported 0% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Fjarde Ap invested in 0.16% or 642,023 shares. Kingfisher Capital Llc owns 0.2% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 15,623 shares. Ima Wealth reported 9,113 shares. Miller Howard New York has invested 1.06% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 0.05% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Prio Wealth Limited Partnership holds 22,554 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Com stated it has 20,706 shares. Camarda Financial Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 79 shares in its portfolio. Sequent Asset Management Limited holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 18,086 shares. Kepos Capital Limited Partnership reported 197,820 shares. Beaconlight Limited Liability Company holds 4.63% or 814,362 shares. Karpas Strategies owns 1.17% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 139,079 shares. Horizon Investments Limited Co holds 10,911 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory reported 0.22% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).