As Cummins (CMI) Stock Rose, Howard Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $9.01 Million; Itau Unibanco H (ITUB) Stake Maintained by Oaktree Capital Management Lp

Howard Capital Management decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 96.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management sold 57,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,795 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $283,000, down from 59,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $170.24. About 691,689 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-Elgar scores unbeaten ton but Cummins makes it Australia’s day; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 664M RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Rev $5.6B; 14/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO reprimands colleague for commenting on emissions; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Itau Unibanco H (ITUB) by 9.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock declined 17.75% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 12.06M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.29M, up from 11.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Itau Unibanco H for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.39. About 6.60 million shares traded. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has declined 5.97% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-BofA is arranging a $6 bln loan for Petrobras Unit bid- Bloomberg; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Itau Bba International Plc’s A3 Long-term Deposit And Issuer Ratings; Changes Outlook To Stable From Negative; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA REDUCED ITUB, BRFS, EOCC, BSAC, ABEV IN 1Q: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates B2 (hyb) Itau Unibanco Holding’s Proposed Non-viability Preferred Securities; 10/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAÚ UNIBANCO CEO SAYS DEMAND FOR LOANS FROM BIG COMPANIES STILL WEAK; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA ADDED ERJ, PAM, SID IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Itau Weathers Record-Low Interest Rates With More Consumer Loans; 18/04/2018 – ltau Unibanco – Conference call Invitation; 11/05/2018 – BRAZIL 2019 GDP GROWTH EST. CUT TO 2.8% FROM 3.7% AT ITAU; 14/03/2018 – ITAU UNIBANCO CEO CANDIDO BRACHER SAYS BRAZIL HAS ALL CONDITIONS NECESSARY FOR SUSTAINED ECONOMIC GROWTH FOR A LONG PERIOD

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Inphi Corp (Prn) by 8.00M shares to 7.98 million shares, valued at $9.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vici Properties Inc by 1.36M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.50M shares, and cut its stake in Sempra Energy.

More notable recent ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Itau Unibanco: Still A Bargain With An Attractive Yield – Seeking Alpha” on May 31, 2017, also Zacks.com with their article: “Itau Unibanco (ITUB) Q3 Earnings Impress on High Revenues – Zacks.com” published on October 30, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About American Tower Corporation (AMT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “6 Cheap Stocks Growing Earnings – GuruFocus.com” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Itau: Growth Stock With A 5.3% Dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 13, 2018.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $4.34 EPS, up 4.83% or $0.20 from last year’s $4.14 per share. CMI’s profit will be $683.50M for 9.81 P/E if the $4.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.20 actual EPS reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $769,399 activity. $63,499 worth of stock was sold by HERMAN ALEXIS M on Tuesday, February 12. Embree Tracy A sold $30,900 worth of stock.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Citi Upgrades Cummins, Cites Improving Chinese Environment – Benzinga” on April 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Cummins To Acquire Hydrogenics – Business Wire” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cummins Well-Positioned For The Correction – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Hydrogenics Corporation to Cummins Inc. is Fair to Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on June 28, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Cars.com, Comerica, Cummins, Enbridge, Lyft, Micron, Roku, Stryker, Uber, Visa, Western Digital and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90M and $708.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck And Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 10,133 shares to 274,326 shares, valued at $22.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 4,851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Consumer Staples Sector Etf (X (XLP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc reported 15,104 shares stake. Sigma Planning Corp owns 9,189 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Blair William & Company Il has invested 0.01% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Cullinan Assocs has 0.27% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Icon Advisers holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 29,500 shares. Perkins Coie Tru Communications owns 450 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 61,656 are owned by Los Angeles Cap & Equity Rech Inc. Moreover, Valley National Advisers Inc has 0.32% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Mufg Americas has 5,620 shares. Northern Trust invested in 2.45M shares or 0.1% of the stock. Moors Cabot reported 7,934 shares. James Inv Research Inc accumulated 4,365 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Sg Americas Securities Llc owns 0.06% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 38,508 shares. Security Bancshares Of So Dak reported 6,428 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank invested 0.03% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).