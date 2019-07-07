As Cummins (CMI) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Decreased Stake; As 51Job (JOBS) Valuation Rose, Matthews International Capital Management Upped Holding by $1.07 Million

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased its stake in 51Job Inc (JOBS) by 10.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc bought 13,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 149,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.64M, up from 135,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in 51Job Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $75.96. About 130,925 shares traded. 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) has declined 27.00% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical JOBS News: 03/05/2018 – 51JOB 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 54C (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – 51JOB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 59C TO 64C, EST. 62C (2 EST.); 30/03/2018 51job, Inc. Files Annual Report on Form 20-F; 03/05/2018 – 51JOB 1Q NET REV. $129.3M, EST. $121.7M (2 EST.)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 54.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,475 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $391,000, down from 5,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $169.15. About 650,428 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 22/03/2018 – Cricket-Elgar scores unbeaten ton but Cummins makes it Australia’s day; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins; 13/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barrons.com; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 22/05/2018 – Cummins Named A Top Company for Diversity for 12th Straight Year; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury

More notable recent 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Stocks fall from record highs after strong jobs report dampens hope of a Fed rate cut – CNBC” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: Jobs Report Was a Dud, But Stocks Didnâ€™t Mind – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “China’s used car platform Renrenche looks to slash jobs by 60%, source says – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Perks a Small Business Can Use to Attract and Retain Employees – Nasdaq” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Futures erase gains after sharp slowdown in May jobs growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baozun Inc by 74,000 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $44.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in China Pete & Chem Corp (NYSE:SNP) by 78,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,400 shares, and cut its stake in Fanhua Inc.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Citi Upgrades Cummins, Cites Improving Chinese Environment – Benzinga” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About State Street Corporation (STT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins: Keep On Trucking With This Undervalued Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 08, 2019.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $4.34 earnings per share, up 4.83% or $0.20 from last year’s $4.14 per share. CMI’s profit will be $683.52 million for 9.74 P/E if the $4.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.20 actual earnings per share reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00B and $984.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (JNK) by 114,900 shares to 135,593 shares, valued at $4.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Group Inc/The (VV) by 5,697 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,377 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Funds Etfs/Usa (MINT).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $769,399 activity. 4,500 shares were sold by Freeland Richard Joseph, worth $675,000 on Friday, January 18. $30,900 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) was sold by Embree Tracy A.