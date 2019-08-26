As Cummins (CMI) Stock Price Declined, Matthew 25 Management Has Lifted Holding; Opus Capital Group Has Lowered Its Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR) Position by $1.21 Million

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (CMI) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $142.02. About 1.53 million shares traded or 19.21% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 25/04/2018 – Black Cactus Global appoints Dr. Ramesh Para as Chief Executive Officer; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Raises Outlook for 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES; 05/04/2018 – Teamsters: Cummins Workers Across America Remember Dr. King, Continue Fight For Affordable Health Care; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Posts $187M Pretax Charge in 1Q for Expected Costs of Campaign; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins

Opus Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR) by 53.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc sold 71,268 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.69% . The institutional investor held 61,449 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, down from 132,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Ladder Capital Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $16.8. About 569,734 shares traded. Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has risen 7.43% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.43% the S&P500. Some Historical LADR News: 02/05/2018 – Ladder Capital 1Q Net $67.8M; 17/04/2018 – Billionaire Ross’s Related Cos. Withdraws Bid for Ladder Capital; 18/04/2018 – Related Is Said to Weigh an Activist Takeover of Ladder’s Board; 17/04/2018 LADR HOLDER RELATED REAL ESTATE WITHDRAWS PURCHASE PROPOSAL; 17/04/2018 – RELATED IS SAID TO WEIGH AN ACTIVIST TAKEOVER OF LADDER CAPITAL; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys Into Ladder Capital Class A; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ladder Capital Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LADR); 19/04/2018 – Related Would Face Hurdles in Any Bid to Control Ladder’s Board; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Related weighs takeover after being rebuffed to buy Ladder Capital – Bloomberg; 17/04/2018 – RELATED REAL ESTATE FUND – DETERMINED NOT TO PURSUE ACQUISITION TALKS WITH LADDER CAPITAL AT THIS TIME, WITHDRAWING PROPOSAL TO BUY LADDER CAPITAL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Fincl Corp reported 6,000 shares. Gradient stated it has 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Guyasuta Investment Advsr holds 0.04% or 2,385 shares in its portfolio. 10,005 were reported by Intersect Ltd Llc. Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 38,459 are held by Meeder Asset Management Incorporated. Harris Assoc LP stated it has 1.87 million shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Putnam Investments Lc holds 0.07% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 194,214 shares. Moreover, Boston has 0.16% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Fifth Third Bank & Trust has 0.02% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). The Ohio-based Huntington Bank has invested 0.01% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Srb holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 4,687 shares. Gsa Llp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 3,641 shares. Foster Motley Inc owns 28,205 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc stated it has 0.01% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26 million and $267.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (BRKA) by 9 shares to 50 shares, valued at $15.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,000 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Opus Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $374.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 11,332 shares to 29,008 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 4,338 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,002 shares, and has risen its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $49,678 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold LADR shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 56.81 million shares or 2.55% less from 58.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Gru Inc Public Limited Company has 52,834 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Zacks Mgmt has 329,028 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 83,211 shares. Aqr Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Mackenzie Fincl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Mackay Shields Ltd accumulated 91,436 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Nordea Mngmt Ab holds 312,130 shares. Assetmark invested in 0% or 7,722 shares. 86,582 were reported by Wespac Advisors Lc. National Bank Of America De reported 0% stake. Metropolitan Life Insur Co holds 0.05% or 15,002 shares in its portfolio. Convergence Investment Prtn Ltd Llc has invested 0.4% in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). The Korea-based Mirae Asset Glob Invs Commerce has invested 0.11% in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR).