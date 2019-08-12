As Cummins (CMI) Stock Price Declined, Holder Kessler Investment Group Has Upped Stake; Bb&T Stake in Microchip (MCHP) Has Trimmed by $1.60 Million

Kessler Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 205.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc bought 14,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 20,854 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29M, up from 6,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $149.96. About 1.40M shares traded or 12.46% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 25/04/2018 – Black Cactus Global appoints Dr. Ramesh Para as Chief Executive Officer; 01/05/2018 – Cummins In Process of Finalizing Details of Product Campaign; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 01/05/2018 – Cummins: Product Campaign Subject to Regulatory Approval; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B; 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE

Bb&T Corp decreased its stake in Microchip (MCHP) by 22.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp sold 19,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 66,608 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53 million, down from 86,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Microchip for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $87.85. About 1.88M shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Ba1 CFR TO MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY; NEW SENIOR SEC; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Strategies Exits Valvoline, Cuts Microchip; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – INTENDS TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS, CASH, BORROWINGS TO FUND CASH CONSIDERATION, OTHER AMOUNTS PAYABLE FOR MICROSEMI DEAL; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns a ‘BB+’ First-Time Rating to Microchip Technology; Outlook Stable; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Gets U.S. Antitrust Clearance for Microsemi Buy; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Raises Quarterly Dividend to 36.35c From 36.3c; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY REPORTS INTENTION TO OFFER SR SECURED; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY COMPLETES MICROSEMI ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – Microchip qtrly revenue rises 11 pct; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY REPORTS MOFCOM REVIEW OF PURCHASE OF MICRO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Hulzen Asset Management Lc accumulated 1,987 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 5,519 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Com invested 0.02% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.09% or 671,645 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.74% stake. Sei Investments reported 62,016 shares. Moody Bankshares Trust Division holds 0.16% or 36,157 shares. 455 are owned by Motco. California-based Jacobs And Ca has invested 0.82% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Dean Investment Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.31% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 3.74 million were accumulated by Lsv Asset Mgmt. Boston Private Wealth Lc owns 14,962 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Donaldson Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 2.55% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Sigma Planning Corporation owns 0.08% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 9,189 shares. Hsbc Holding Pcl reported 179,259 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.11% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Btim holds 4,347 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Japan-based Asset One Co Ltd has invested 0.05% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Peddock Capital Advsr Ltd holds 0.37% or 8,245 shares. Field & Main Retail Bank holds 0.01% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Plc invested 0.04% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Vident Investment Advisory Limited Company holds 150,727 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited stated it has 0.01% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 0% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 60 shares. Argent Trust stated it has 19,413 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Eqis Capital Management has invested 0.03% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Aviva Public Ltd Co holds 0.05% or 87,699 shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile Tru Communications holds 0.23% or 11,591 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark Inc reported 0% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt holds 45,896 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $424,246 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 LITTLE MITCHELL R sold $326,860 worth of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) or 3,585 shares.

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio (GWL) by 21,777 shares to 454,034 shares, valued at $13.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) by 17,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 717,980 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).