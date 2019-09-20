As Cummins (CMI) Stock Price Declined, Holder Hamlin Capital Management Cut by $10.44 Million Its Position; United Capital Financial Advisers Position in Borgwarner (BWA) Has Cut by $3.14 Million

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc sold 61,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 157,031 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.91M, down from 218,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $162.02. About 762,102 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015; 14/05/2018 – CUMMINS & JAC MOTORS FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-Elgar scores unbeaten ton but Cummins makes it Australia’s day; 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B; 25/04/2018 – Black Cactus Global appoints Dr. Ramesh Para as Chief Executive Officer; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 61.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc sold 76,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 47,057 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98M, down from 123,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $37.03. About 1.43 million shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $405 MLN, DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO AND CHINESE YUAN; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner: Technology Available in Growing Line-Up of Ford Vehicles With 8-Speed Transmissions; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY EPS $4.30-EPS $4.40; 27/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 08/03/2018 Grand Opening: BorgWarner lnaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $40; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 13.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $177.08M for 10.64 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Amgen, BorgWarner, Chipotle, Cree, Dollar General, Exelon, PDC Energy, Verizon, Zynga and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 27, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Webcast Alert: BorgWarner 2019 Third Quarter Results Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA): Are Analysts Right About The Drop In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Some BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Shareholders Are Down 31% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BorgWarner updates on Romeo JV – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold BWA shares while 134 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 181.04 million shares or 0.21% more from 180.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0.03% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Waddell & Reed Financial invested in 0.29% or 2.80 million shares. First Hawaiian Bank invested in 0.02% or 7,539 shares. Bristol John W invested 1.25% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Gamco Et Al has 622,800 shares. Glenmede Communications Na holds 0% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 23,884 shares. 6.91 million were reported by Jpmorgan Chase &. Pggm holds 0.07% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 348,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com stated it has 69,575 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Hanson & Doremus Invest has 18,581 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Shine Invest Advisory Service Inc invested in 645 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Nebraska-based Cambridge Advsr has invested 0.07% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). British Columbia Inv Management stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 40 shares.

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56B and $15.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Iboxx $ High Yield Corporate Bd (HYG) by 117,880 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $105.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Pacific Etf (IPAC) by 49,023 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core International Aggt Bd Etf.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Cummins President and COO Rich Freeland Retiring – Business Wire” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cummins Is Looking Appealing – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Have Trucking Stocks Turned the Corner? – Motley Fool” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Mining Stock Prices Crashed in August – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70 billion and $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 479,675 shares to 1.86M shares, valued at $38.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 147,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 448,475 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 EPS, down 5.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $4.05 per share. CMI’s profit will be $604.68 million for 10.55 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.27 actual EPS reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.