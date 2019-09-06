As Cummins (CMI) Stock Price Declined, Capital Investment Advisors Has Boosted Position; At&T (T) Shareholder Amica Mutual Insurance Company Cut Stake by $1.31 Million

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 51,109 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07 million, up from 47,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $155.6. About 562,316 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC; 10/05/2018 – Experienced Biotech Executive and Scientific Leader Dr. Stephen Harrison Joins Engine Biosciences as Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Announces Availability of X12™ With Autocar; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188

Amica Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 13.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company sold 42,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 281,822 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.84 million, down from 324,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $264.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $36.26. About 16.30M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 23/03/2018 – AT&T to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings April 25; 10/04/2018 – MEDIATEK 2454.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$20.1 BLN; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T DID NOT BREAK THE LAW – STEPHENSON IN MEMO; 15/03/2018 – JUDGE PRESIDING OVER TRIAL TO DETERMINE IF AT&T MAY BUY TIME WARNER SAYS OPENING ARGUMENTS WILL START WEDNESDAY FOLLOWING TWO DAYS OF HEARINGS ON OBJECTIONS; 05/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Launch Of Vrio Corp.’s Initial Public Offering; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files for Potential IPO of Vrio Corp. Holding Company for DIRECTV Latin Americ; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 22/03/2018 – Future of TV in balance as AT&T, Time Warner plead merger case; 07/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S HTC CORP 2498.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$2.6 BLN; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Communications Union Seeks Tax Windfall Disclosure (Video)

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$161, Is It Time To Put Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.64 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Smartsheet: Growth Isn’t Enough Anymore – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Revisiting A Home-Run Trade For AT&T’s Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T’s Stock Still Has Further To Rise – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does RingCentral, Inc.’s (NYSE:RNG) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: Let It Run, For Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

