As Cummins (CMI) Stock Declined, S&T Bank Lowered Holding by $522,810; Novartis Ag (NVS) Stake Has Boosted by Lafleur & Godfrey Llc

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc increased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 35.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc bought 17,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 67,916 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53 million, up from 50,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $89.88. About 2.00 million shares traded or 3.64% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 14/05/2018 – SWISS AG SAYS IN DIALOGUE WITH BASEL PROSECUTORS OVER NOVARTIS; 16/05/2018 – Novartis: Mr. Ehrat’s Decision Related to Novartis’s Deal With Michael Cohen; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS CHALLENGING UPTAKE OF BIOSIMILARS DUE TO STRUCTURE OF U.S. MARKET; 17/04/2018 – Novartis presents first-of-its-kind evidence at AAN reinforcing robust and consistent efficacy of AimovigTM* (erenumab) for migraine patients with multiple treatment failures; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS ALCON RETURNING TO A POSITION OF STRENGTH AS WORLD’S LEADING EYE CARE DEVICES COMPANY; 12/03/2018 – Novartis: Chief Digital Officer Bertrand Bodson Appointed to Executive Committee; 22/03/2018 – Novartis: FDA Approval Expands Indication for Tasigna; 09/04/2018 – ONCOLOGY VENTURE SWEDEN AB ONVE.TE – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH NOVARTIS FOR EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE DOVITINIB; 06/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EMPERIAL TRIALS TO EVALUATE EFFECT OF JARDIANCE ON EXERCISE ABILITY, HEART FAILURE SYMPTOMS IN PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC HEART FAILURE; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS BELIEVES CAN SIGNIFICANTLY GROW CHINA BUSINESS, BELIEVES CHINA CAN BECOME PILLAR OF COMPANY

S&T Bank decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank sold 3,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 51,955 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.20M, down from 55,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $145.91. About 1.27M shares traded or 0.07% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Announces Availability of X12™ With Autocar; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES; 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%; 14/05/2018 – Cummins and JAC Motors Form Joint Venture Partnership; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda 16,2%-16.6% of Sales

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47 million and $387.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 6,970 shares to 79,504 shares, valued at $15.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 10,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 238,469 shares, and cut its stake in Church & Dwight Inc Com (NYSE:CHD).

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 earnings per share, down 5.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $4.05 per share. CMI’s profit will be $591.01M for 9.50 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.27 actual earnings per share reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Axle & Mfg Holdings (NYSE:AXL) by 122,453 shares to 607,072 shares, valued at $8.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) by 105,332 shares in the quarter, for a total of 551,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).