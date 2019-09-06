As Cummins (CMI) Stock Declined, Peregrine Asset Advisers Increased Its Position; Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Shareholder Nea Management Company Has Boosted Stake

Nea Management Company Llc increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc bought 364,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.43% . The institutional investor held 5.17M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.62 million, up from 4.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $527.21M market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.76. About 29,439 shares traded. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 19.77% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss $3.33M; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Recognizes World Lupus DayTM with Activities Focused on Raising Awareness of Lupus Nephritis; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8-10, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8; 13/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: Sufficient Fincl Resources to Fund Ops Into 2020; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – AURORA PHASE lll TRIAL IN LUPUS NEPHRITIS REMAINS ON TRACK; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 09/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights SINOPEC Shangai Petrochemical, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International,

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc increased its stake in Cummins (CMI) by 858.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc bought 29,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 32,565 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.14 million, up from 3,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Cummins for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $155.5. About 161,584 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montecito Savings Bank And Trust has 2,758 shares. Fil has 0% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Boston Common Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.91% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Kbc Grp Nv reported 112,414 shares. Bp Public Ltd Company reported 15,000 shares. Bb&T Limited Company reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Point72 Asset Lp invested in 0.47% or 648,998 shares. Tiemann Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 3,234 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Cadence Limited Liability Co accumulated 15,965 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Company stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 1,272 are owned by Colony Grp Inc Ltd Co. Oakworth Cap Incorporated reported 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Quantres Asset Limited holds 0.37% or 3,200 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset Management has 3.74M shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Veritable Ltd Partnership invested in 3,636 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46 million and $173.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clorox (NYSE:CLX) by 14,793 shares to 2,689 shares, valued at $432,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,499 shares, and cut its stake in Nike (NYSE:NKE).