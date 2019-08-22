As Cummins (CMI) Stock Declined, Novare Capital Management Has Boosted Position; Marriott International (MAR) Shareholder Adelante Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $9.49 Million as Share Price Rose

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Marriott International (MAR) by 16.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 75,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The hedge fund held 382,395 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.83 million, down from 458,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marriott International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $128.51. About 630,053 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 04/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTL DECLARES AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 10/05/2018 – MARRIOTT:AMENDMENT GAVE HLDRS OF 25% RIGHT TO CALL SPECIAL MTGS; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL 1Q REV. $5.01B, EST. $5.76B; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – AT QTR-END, TOTAL DEBT WAS $8,846 MLN & CASH BALANCES TOTALED $701 MLN VS $8,238 MLN IN DEBT AND $383 MLN OF CASH AT YEAR-END 2017; 12/04/2018 – Continental Acquires Metro Vending Service, Inc; 26/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS – CONTRACT IS FOR CORPORATELY-MANAGED SITES OF MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC THROUGHOUT UNITED STATES, CANADA AND MEXICO; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q Adj EPS $1.34; 24/04/2018 – Design-Driven AC Hotels by Marriott® Brand Debuts in New York City with AC Hotel New York Times Square; 16/05/2018 – WesBanco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend to Its Shareholders; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CEO SAYS SEEING REALLY TIGHT CONSTRUCTION MARKETS

Novare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 14.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc bought 4,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 36,361 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74M, up from 31,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $146.76. About 647,627 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 22/05/2018 – Cummins Named A Top Company for Diversity for 12th Straight Year; 14/05/2018 – Cummins and JAC Motors Form Joint Venture Partnership; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-Elgar scores unbeaten ton but Cummins makes it Australia’s day; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 10/05/2018 – Experienced Biotech Executive and Scientific Leader Dr. Stephen Harrison Joins Engine Biosciences as Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Rev $5.6B; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78B and $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coresite Realty Corp. (NYSE:COR) by 48,155 shares to 224,925 shares, valued at $24.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Americold Realty Trust by 527,424 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.77M shares, and has risen its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

More notable recent Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Agriculture Operations Outlook: Tariffs to Mar Organic Gains – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Delta (DAL) to Boost US-UK Services With Virgin Atlantic – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will High Costs Mar Uber Technologies’ (UBER) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Don’t Sell Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Allot – The Under-Cover SaaS Player – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs Co accumulated 163,439 shares. Moreover, Nuwave Inv has 0.01% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 1.13M shares. Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability Com reported 12,277 shares stake. Us Commercial Bank De reported 91,815 shares. Moreover, Grp One Trading LP has 0% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). 4,125 are owned by Stoneridge Invest Prtn Ltd Llc. Ghp Invest Advsrs holds 18,354 shares. Da Davidson & Commerce holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 7,103 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.62% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Amp Capital Invsts has 0.06% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Oakworth Cap holds 0% or 50 shares. Daiwa Inc reported 29,637 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas invested in 0% or 4,386 shares. Private Wealth Advisors invested in 5,384 shares.

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33M and $639.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4,010 shares to 103,661 shares, valued at $8.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings by 7,194 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,205 shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corporation.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,066 are owned by Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Cibc Markets stated it has 0.03% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Northern Trust owns 2.45M shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Millennium Limited Co has invested 0.16% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Bartlett & Ltd stated it has 450 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ls Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 5,201 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, First Western Comm has 4.12% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 94,168 shares. 8,831 are owned by Zebra Mngmt Limited Liability. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0.04% stake. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). St Germain D J holds 90,369 shares or 1.55% of its portfolio. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 104,635 shares stake. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 38,508 shares. 53,444 were accumulated by Gyroscope Capital Mgmt Group Limited Liability Corp.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cummins: A Strong Dividend Engine For Your Dividend Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cummins Sees Sales Growth Stall Out – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) ROE Of 29% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$161, Is It Time To Put Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins’s Guidance Raises Red Flags for Caterpillar – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.