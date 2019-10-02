As Cummins (CMI) Stock Declined, Barometer Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding; As Midwestone Financial Group I (MOFG) Stock Rose, Schneider Capital Management Has Lifted by $1.05 Million Its Holding

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Midwestone Financial Group I (MOFG) by 319.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 39,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The institutional investor held 51,201 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43M, up from 12,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Midwestone Financial Group I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $481.98 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $29.72. About 23,121 shares traded. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) has declined 4.10% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical MOFG News: 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits MidWestOne Financial; 04/05/2018 – MidWestOne Names Barry S. Ray As CFO; 20/04/2018 DJ MidWestOne Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOFG); 15/05/2018 – Basswood Capital Management Buys 1.4% of MidWestOne Financial; 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP INC – RAY WILL ALSO SERVE AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER ON COMPANY; 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP INC – RAY WILL REPLACE JAMES M. CANTRELL; 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP – BARRY S. RAY HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO POSITION OF CFO OF COMPANY AND MIDWESTONE BANK, BEGINNING JUNE 4, 2018 – SEC FILING

Barometer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 77.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The hedge fund held 2,600 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $445,000, down from 11,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $5.13 during the last trading session, reaching $157.54. About 1.30M shares traded or 1.06% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda 16,2%-16.6% of Sales; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Now Sees 2018 Revenue Up 10%-14%; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $420.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc. by 35,900 shares to 862,511 shares, valued at $31.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adient Plc by 90,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.47M shares, and cut its stake in Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $66,917 activity. Shares for $14,132 were bought by True Douglas K. 247 shares were bought by Godwin Janet E, worth $6,975 on Wednesday, September 4. $29,036 worth of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) was bought by Hartig Richard J on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.82 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 7 investors sold MOFG shares while 19 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 5.11 million shares or 5.93% less from 5.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commercial Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 5,627 shares. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation accumulated 0% or 92,428 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communication Ny invested 0% in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG). Northern Trust Corporation reported 0% stake. Ajo Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 66,982 shares. Ameriprise Fin, a Minnesota-based fund reported 16,305 shares. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 192 shares. Lsv Asset Management reported 150,788 shares. Bessemer Inc holds 0% or 23,800 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can reported 93 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 11,812 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) or 16,879 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Fin Svcs Advisors has 0% invested in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG). Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG). 32,982 are held by Goldman Sachs Group.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 earnings per share, down 5.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $4.05 per share. CMI’s profit will be $605.91M for 10.26 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.27 actual earnings per share reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold CMI shares while 271 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 125.27 million shares or 1.13% more from 123.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Covington Capital Management holds 59,413 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Quantitative Mngmt Limited Liability Com, a Virginia-based fund reported 84,587 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 58,281 shares. Landscape Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.02% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Glenview Financial Bank Tru Dept invested in 0.53% or 7,435 shares. Goelzer Investment Mngmt accumulated 18,202 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Vanguard Gru invested 0.08% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Palladium Prns Lc reported 63,889 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 134,678 shares. Putnam Fl Investment Mngmt Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 1,193 shares. Pennsylvania Trust stated it has 0.07% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Mason Street Advisors Lc holds 20,664 shares. Botty Investors Limited Com owns 0.07% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 1,300 shares. Haverford Trust reported 2,796 shares. Churchill Mgmt reported 17,437 shares.