As Cummins (CMI) Stock Declined, American International Group Has Boosted Position; Portland Global Advisors Has Boosted Amgen (AMGN) Position by $576,472 as Share Value Rose

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 3.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 2,231 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 73,509 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.60 million, up from 71,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $154.37. About 392,993 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 14/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO reprimands colleague for commenting on emissions; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. sanctions risk hurting Russian van maker GAZ; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Announces Availability of X12™ With Autocar; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 22/05/2018 – Cummins Named A Top Company for Diversity for 12th Straight Year

Portland Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 20.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Global Advisors Llc bought 3,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 18,192 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.35 million, up from 15,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $190.18. About 726,350 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 06/03/2018 – Amgen Preliminary Proration Factor for Tender Offer Is Approximately 95.9%; 17/05/2018 – FDA GRANTED APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN; 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Anti-migraine Drug From Novartis, Amgen — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Make Praluent More Accessible, Affordable; 07/03/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.32/SHR; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN-ALLERGAN: ABP 980 FOR TREATMENT OF THREE TYPES OF CANCER; 06/03/2018 – Amgen Expects to Acquire Approximately 52.1M Shrs of Its Common Stk at $192 a Share; 05/04/2018 – QurAlis Launches with Seed Funding from MPH, Amgen and Alexandria, United in the Fight to Cure ALS; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO ON COURSE WITH ITS PLANS FOR BIOSIMILAR ETANERCEPT FILING IN U.S. AND IS TARGETING THE SAME IN FY 2019-20

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold CMI shares while 271 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 125.27 million shares or 1.13% more from 123.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Provise Mgmt Group Limited Liability accumulated 0.03% or 1,400 shares. Gradient Invests Lc has 0% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 146 shares. Salem Inv Counselors Inc reported 400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jnba Advsr holds 100 shares. Umb Retail Bank N A Mo holds 0.03% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 5,954 shares. Hallmark Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 12,395 shares. Oakbrook Investments Llc holds 0.15% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 14,675 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 2,157 shares. Jefferies Group Limited Co owns 10,987 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,181 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Scotia Cap has 0.01% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 4,629 shares. Utd Fire Gp Inc reported 22,000 shares or 1.34% of all its holdings. Howard Capital Mngmt holds 1,795 shares. Cincinnati Casualty Communication accumulated 6.06% or 46,000 shares. Summit Financial Wealth invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

American International Group Inc, which manages about $24.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 3,119 shares to 88,478 shares, valued at $11.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 12,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,568 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bangor Savings Bank stated it has 2,712 shares. Etrade Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 12,067 shares. Wellington Gru Llp has 0.11% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Susquehanna Llp accumulated 68,138 shares or 0% of the stock. Mathes invested in 4,570 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Moreover, Private Ocean Ltd Liability Com has 0.08% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 3,762 are held by Kelly Lawrence W And Inc Ca. Fulton Natl Bank Na has invested 0.18% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Campbell Newman Asset Management stated it has 7,000 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Beech Hill Advsr holds 0.25% or 2,558 shares. Goelzer Investment Mgmt accumulated 1,858 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Com holds 0.11% or 81,500 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0.39% stake. Bowling Port Management Ltd Llc owns 14,209 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Advisory Rech holds 0.04% or 10,134 shares in its portfolio.