As Cummins (CMI) Shares Rose, Strategic Global Advisors Boosted Position; As Store Cap (STOR) Stock Rose, Presima Trimmed by $323,400 Its Stake

Presima Inc decreased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 12.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc sold 9,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41 million, down from 81,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $34.27. About 916,940 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 31.63% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 08/03/2018 STORE Capital Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NARElT’s RElTweek 2018; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL REPORTS INAUGURAL PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF $350M NOTES; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates STORE Capital Corp’s Senior Notes Due 2028 ‘BBB’; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N – NOTES WERE ISSUED AT 99.515% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT AND WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2028; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – PROCEEDS TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER CO’S UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Net $50M; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q EPS 26c

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 321.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc bought 8,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,889 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, up from 2,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $170.24. About 691,689 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Rev $5.6B; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-Elgar scores unbeaten ton but Cummins makes it Australia’s day; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 22/05/2018 – Cummins Named A Top Company for Diversity for 12th Straight Year; 16/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 01/05/2018 – Cummins In Process of Finalizing Details of Product Campaign; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold STOR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 196.37 million shares or 0.07% more from 196.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,343 were accumulated by Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company. Prudential Incorporated has 0.08% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 1.40 million shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc reported 135,188 shares. Greylin Invest Mangement Inc reported 0.05% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Meeder Asset Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Northern holds 1.60 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 7,600 were accumulated by Fca Corporation Tx. Btc Incorporated stated it has 120,992 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Starr owns 1.03% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 77,080 shares. Hikari Limited owns 0.13% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 36,700 shares. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 1.45M shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability has 10,417 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. London Of Virginia holds 0.7% or 2.44M shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 0.24% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 39,000 shares.

Analysts await STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.45 per share. STOR’s profit will be $106.73 million for 18.23 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by STORE Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87M and $475.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 10,090 shares to 3,385 shares, valued at $200,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN) by 14,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,429 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $769,399 activity. Freeland Richard Joseph sold $675,000 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on Friday, January 18. 423 shares valued at $63,499 were sold by HERMAN ALEXIS M on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sigma Planning Corporation has 0.08% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Fulton Savings Bank Na has 0.19% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Checchi Advisers Limited Company invested in 1,284 shares. Ima Wealth owns 440 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Fairfield Bush has invested 0.26% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Bryn Mawr Tru Comm reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Glenview Fincl Bank Dept holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 7,335 shares. Wright invested in 0.21% or 3,293 shares. Savant Cap Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,525 shares. New York-based Mackay Shields has invested 0.21% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Bailard reported 18,080 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 510,397 shares. Hallmark Cap holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 11,935 shares. Apg Asset Nv stated it has 965,216 shares. Cleararc Capital holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 3,519 shares.